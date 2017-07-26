Meet the Condo: The George on 17 in Calgary

Project overview

The George is Calgary’s newest fully furnished boutique rental located on the legendary Red Mile along the heart of 17th Avenue. You won’t need to go furniture shopping as these suites are designed and furnished with your needs in mind and gorgeous views as a bonus.



Housing amenities

This project features touch screen phone and security monitoring system in the lobby with cell phone connection and video streaming to in-suite smart TVs. Oversized elevators with secure floor fob and television as well as a high-speed Telus Internet/TV package with PVR.



Location and transit

With a walkability score of 98 and located right on 17th Avenue in the heart of the Beltline, you won’t have to use a car to get around. And transit is right outside. Residents will find themselves surrounded by shops, dining and ample green spaces.

In the neigbourhood

Whatever your lifestyle — whether you enjoy boxing or morning yoga, prefer an early morning coffee or would rather indulge in Calgary’s nightlife — George is central to it all. There are over 70 restaurants and retail spaces, eight fitness centres and 12 different transit hubs all within a 10 minute walk.

