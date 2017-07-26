Meet the Condo: The George on 17 in Calgary
Project overview
The George is Calgary’s newest fully furnished boutique rental located on the legendary Red Mile along the heart of 17th Avenue. You won’t need to go furniture shopping as these suites are designed and furnished with your needs in mind and gorgeous views as a bonus.
Housing amenities
This project features touch screen phone and security monitoring system in the lobby with cell phone connection and video streaming to in-suite smart TVs. Oversized elevators with secure floor fob and television as well as a high-speed Telus Internet/TV package with PVR.
Location and transit
With a walkability score of 98 and located right on 17th Avenue in the heart of the Beltline, you won’t have to use a car to get around. And transit is right outside. Residents will find themselves surrounded by shops, dining and ample green spaces.
In the neigbourhood
Whatever your lifestyle — whether you enjoy boxing or morning yoga, prefer an early morning coffee or would rather indulge in Calgary’s nightlife — George is central to it all. There are over 70 restaurants and retail spaces, eight fitness centres and 12 different transit hubs all within a 10 minute walk.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The George on 17
Builder: Truman
Architect: Norr Architects
Interior: Each has been professionally furnished
Location: 921 17th Ave. SW
Building: Eight-storey building
Models: Studio, one and two bedrooms available
Sizes: From 450 to 996 square feet
Pricing: TBA
Status: Almost complete
Sales centre: Grand opening and open house coming soon
Phone: (403) 240-3246
Email: live@georgeon17.com
Website: georgeon17.com