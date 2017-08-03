Meet the Condo: Urban Townhomes in Calgary
Check out this masterfully-planned community.
Project overview
The Ivy is a unique opportunity to live in a new and desirable inner-city community at a competitive price point. Each unit features a main floor designed for entertaining and everyday living. Upper levels feature generously sized bedrooms and luxurious master suites.
Housing amenities
Each unit will have a private single or double car garage, as well as a private balcony. The Ivy will also feature a central courtyard with play area, community garden and gathering spaces, which is perfect for getting to know your neighbours.
Location and transit
Located in The University District, The Ivy will be easily accessible via established bus routes along 32nd Avenue. The site is close to the University LRT station as well as near major roadways such as Shaganappi Trail, Memorial Drive and Crowchild Trail.
In the neigbourhood
The University District is a mindfully-made, master-planned community in the heart of the city. It is a true live-work-play community with all amenities nearby. The 200-acre development is only the third in Canada to receive the LEED certification for Neighbourhood Development — the highest level of sustainability excellence in energy and water consumption, recycling, connectivity and walkability.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Urban Townhomes in the University District
Builder: Brookfield Residential
Interior: Durable engineered hardwood floors
Location: University District
Building: Urban townhomes
Models: Two and three bedroom plans, with single and double private garages
Sizes: From 1,343 to 1,857 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $500,000
Status: Pre-construction
Sales centre: 4410 University Dr. NW
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 455-4543
Email: theivy@brookfieldrp.com
Website: theivycalgary.com