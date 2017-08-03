Meet the Condo: Urban Townhomes in Calgary

Project overview

The Ivy is a unique opportunity to live in a new and desirable inner-city community at a competitive price point. Each unit features a main floor designed for entertaining and everyday living. Upper levels feature generously sized bedrooms and luxurious master suites.

Housing amenities

Each unit will have a private single or double car garage, as well as a private balcony. The Ivy will also feature a central courtyard with play area, community garden and gathering spaces, which is perfect for getting to know your neighbours.

Location and transit

Located in The University District, The Ivy will be easily accessible via established bus routes along 32nd Avenue. The site is close to the University LRT station as well as near major roadways such as Shaganappi Trail, Memorial Drive and Crowchild Trail.

In the neigbourhood

The University District is a mindfully-made, master-planned community in the heart of the city. It is a true live-work-play community with all amenities nearby. The 200-acre development is only the third in Canada to receive the LEED certification for Neighbourhood Development — the highest level of sustainability excellence in energy and water consumption, recycling, connectivity and walkability.