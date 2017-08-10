Meet the Condo: Verve in Calgary

Project overview

These apartment-style condos are 25 storeys high in a concrete tower featuring 288 homes with a variety of plans including studio, one and two bedrooms, sub-penthouse and penthouse suites. The contemporary interiors feature nine-foot ceilings and laminate floors throughout.

Housing amenities

This building features a sixth floor amenity room that houses a gym, lounge area, and private party room with kitchen and also includes an expansive outdoor terrace with lounge area, a 25th floor lookout, and a concierge.

Location and transit

Located in the city’s transformative East Village, Verve is just two blocks from the LRT station at City Hall and steps away from both the Elbow and Bow River, RiverWalk, Fort Calgary, Inglewood, Bridgeland and downtown.

In the neigbourhood

Verve is located just a short walking distance to Calgary Zoo as well as Inglewood’s antique shops, restaurants and unique boutiques. Also just one block from the popular Charbar Restaurant, Sidewalk Citizen Baker, and Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roasters.