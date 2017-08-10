Meet the Condo: Verve in Calgary
A new amenity-rich East Village condo tower.
Project overview
These apartment-style condos are 25 storeys high in a concrete tower featuring 288 homes with a variety of plans including studio, one and two bedrooms, sub-penthouse and penthouse suites. The contemporary interiors feature nine-foot ceilings and laminate floors throughout.
Housing amenities
This building features a sixth floor amenity room that houses a gym, lounge area, and private party room with kitchen and also includes an expansive outdoor terrace with lounge area, a 25th floor lookout, and a concierge.
Location and transit
Located in the city’s transformative East Village, Verve is just two blocks from the LRT station at City Hall and steps away from both the Elbow and Bow River, RiverWalk, Fort Calgary, Inglewood, Bridgeland and downtown.
In the neigbourhood
Verve is located just a short walking distance to Calgary Zoo as well as Inglewood’s antique shops, restaurants and unique boutiques. Also just one block from the popular Charbar Restaurant, Sidewalk Citizen Baker, and Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roasters.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Verve
Builder: Fram Building Group
Architect: Giannone Petricone Associates
Interior: Cecconi Simone
Location: East Village
Building: 25-storey highrise
Models: Studio, one bedroom, two bedrooms and penthouses
Sizes: From 610 to 1,230 square feet
Pricing: From $334,900 to $918,900
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: TBD
Sales centre: 553 Riverfront Ave. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 263-8144
Email: info@thenewcalgary.com
Website: thenewcalgary.com