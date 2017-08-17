Meet the Condo: Legacy Commons in Calgary
Building legacy in the city's southeast.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Legacy Commons is a place to gather, unwind and call home. It was designed with the urban adventurer in mind and is ideal for those who desire the great outdoors while having convenient amenities a stone's throw away.
Housing amenities
Townhomes come fully landscaped with a front patio while select units have rear decks and still others have front balconies. Dual parking is available for all homes, with some units even accomodating three spots. Snow removal and lawn care is included.
Location and transit
Located only five minutes past Shawnessy Shopping Centre and two minutes from Walden, this amenity-rich community has it all. Bus routes are now running in and out of the community, providing easy access to its four schools and 800,000 square feet of future commercial development.
In the neighbourhood
With 300 acres of environmental reserve, a community garden, 15 kilometres of walking paths and playgrounds, Legacy Commons has ample greenspace. It's also minutes from the Shawnessy Shopping District and the new South Health Campus.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Legacy Commons
Builder: Trico Homes
Architect: Clem Lau Architects
Interior: Colour palette upgrade options available
Location: Legacy in SE Calgary
Building: 20 blocks, 139 townhome units
Models: Five floorplans of two (dual master) and three bedroom homes available
Sizes: From 1,141 to 1,178 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the 290,000’s
Status: Under construction with showhomes opening mid October; presentation centre now open
Sales centre: 1619 Legacy Circ. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Area sales manager: Carmen De Luca
Phone: (403) 474-6993
Email: legacycommons@tricohomes.com
Website: legacycommons.ca
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Why bad cops usually get away with brutish behaviour: DiManno
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment