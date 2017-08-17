Meet the Condo: Legacy Commons in Calgary

Project overview

Legacy Commons is a place to gather, unwind and call home. It was designed with the urban adventurer in mind and is ideal for those who desire the great outdoors while having convenient amenities a stone's throw away.

Housing amenities

Townhomes come fully landscaped with a front patio while select units have rear decks and still others have front balconies. Dual parking is available for all homes, with some units even accomodating three spots. Snow removal and lawn care is included.

Location and transit

Located only five minutes past Shawnessy Shopping Centre and two minutes from Walden, this amenity-rich community has it all. Bus routes are now running in and out of the community, providing easy access to its four schools and 800,000 square feet of future commercial development.

In the neighbourhood

With 300 acres of environmental reserve, a community garden, 15 kilometres of walking paths and playgrounds, Legacy Commons has ample greenspace. It's also minutes from the Shawnessy Shopping District and the new South Health Campus.