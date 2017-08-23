Meet the Condo: Zen in Airdrie

Project overview

With only a handful of units left, Zen Ravenswood in Airdrie features a variety of stylish yet affordable townhomes priced from the $200,000’s and built with innovative, sustainable materials.

Housing amenities

This project features two and three bedroom, two-storey townhomes with private fenced yards as well as single level garden homes with private patios and townhomes with attached garages. From Energy Star appliances to sturdy, fire-resistant James Hardie plank siding, Zen Ravenswood has sustainability covered.

Location and transit

Airdrie has a friendly, quiet feeling with all of the conveniences of a much larger city. It’s just a short drive to Calgary or CrossIron Mills, where an abundance of entertainment, dining options, and retail therapy await.

In the neighbourhood

Ravenswood is surrounded local parks and walking paths, as well as local schools, retailers, recreation and health services not to mention Nose Creek and its paved trails. Tree-lined streets border the Ravenswood community.