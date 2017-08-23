Meet the Condo: Zen in Airdrie
Check out these stylish and sustainable townhomes.
Project overview
With only a handful of units left, Zen Ravenswood in Airdrie features a variety of stylish yet affordable townhomes priced from the $200,000’s and built with innovative, sustainable materials.
Housing amenities
This project features two and three bedroom, two-storey townhomes with private fenced yards as well as single level garden homes with private patios and townhomes with attached garages. From Energy Star appliances to sturdy, fire-resistant James Hardie plank siding, Zen Ravenswood has sustainability covered.
Location and transit
Airdrie has a friendly, quiet feeling with all of the conveniences of a much larger city. It’s just a short drive to Calgary or CrossIron Mills, where an abundance of entertainment, dining options, and retail therapy await.
In the neighbourhood
Ravenswood is surrounded local parks and walking paths, as well as local schools, retailers, recreation and health services not to mention Nose Creek and its paved trails. Tree-lined streets border the Ravenswood community.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Zen
Builder: Avalon Master Builder
Interior: Energy Star appliances
Location: Ravenswood, Airdrie
Building: Bungalow homes, two-storey townhomes, stacked townhomes
Models: Two and three bedrooms
Sizes: 1,000 to 1,340 square feet, plus basement
Pricing: From the $200,000’s
Status: Over 90 per cent sold
Occupancy: Some immediate possession, some fall possession
Sales centre: Two showhomes located at 2400 Ravenswood View SE in Airdrie
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 805-0423
Email: sduperre@avalonmasterbuilder.com
Website: zeninbalance.com