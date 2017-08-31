Meet the Condo: Ink in Calgary

Project overview

Live the downtown lifestyle, without the downtown price tag. Calling Ink home means embracing smaller, smarter living; with clever design, a lesser mortgage, an efficient home and room to breathe with artistic exteriors in bold colours.

Housing amenities

Space-hogging activities are relocated to common areas, including a rooftop patio with an all-season glass lounge, a repair workshop, a dog-wash station and secure bike storage. The Ink lobby will showcase locally created artwork.

Location and transit

Located in East Village, Ink is just three blocks from City Hall C-train station, which makes transit an efficient option. Walkability is also very high in this neighbourhood, with major roadways moments away.

In the neighbourhood

The redeveloped East Village features public art and is a hub for the New Central Library, the National Music Centre and public spaces like RiverWalk and St. Patrick’s Island. Local coffee shops and eateries are within walking distance.