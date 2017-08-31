Meet the Condo: Ink in Calgary
Live smaller and smarter in the East Village.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 3 photoszoom
Project overview
Live the downtown lifestyle, without the downtown price tag. Calling Ink home means embracing smaller, smarter living; with clever design, a lesser mortgage, an efficient home and room to breathe with artistic exteriors in bold colours.
Housing amenities
Space-hogging activities are relocated to common areas, including a rooftop patio with an all-season glass lounge, a repair workshop, a dog-wash station and secure bike storage. The Ink lobby will showcase locally created artwork.
Location and transit
Located in East Village, Ink is just three blocks from City Hall C-train station, which makes transit an efficient option. Walkability is also very high in this neighbourhood, with major roadways moments away.
In the neighbourhood
The redeveloped East Village features public art and is a hub for the New Central Library, the National Music Centre and public spaces like RiverWalk and St. Patrick’s Island. Local coffee shops and eateries are within walking distance.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Ink
Builder: Battistella Developments
Architect: S2 Architecture
Interior: Connie Young Design, a division of ce de ce Inc.
Location: 624 8th Ave. SE in East Village
Building: 14-storey building with 119 micro condos
Models: One bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom
Sizes: 444 to 689 square feet
Pricing: $224,500 to $466,500
Status: Pre-construction (72 per cent sold)
Occupancy: Fall 2018
Sales centre: 535 8th Ave. SE, unit 108
Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 452-9268
Email: info@battistella.ca
Website: inkcondoseastvillage.com