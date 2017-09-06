Meet the Condo: Vivace at West 85th in Calgary
Landscaped living in West Springs.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
The entire Vivace project consists of two buildings — North and South — with a total of 134 homes. The 58-unit Vivace South is complete and 75 per cent sold. Vivace North is pre-selling the two bedrooms only.
Housing amenities
Vivace offers premium standard features such as quartz or granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, full-height kitchen cabinets, and in-suite washer and dryer as well as underground parking. Homebuyers have the choice of romantic, rustic, or contemporary colour palettes and this low-density project includes themed landscaping.
Location and transit
With easy access to downtown and a quick commute to the new 69th Street SW LRT station, Vivace is conveniently located in the amenity-rich West Springs community. A quick drive to the mountains is just the icing on the cake.
In the neighbourhood
Located in West Springs just behind the West 85th amenity rich complex. Vivace has the perfect fusion of urban amenities, premium design features, contemporary building design, and unmatched lifestyle opportunities right outside your doorstep.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Vivace at West 85th
Builder: Streetside Developments
Location: West Springs
Building: Building North has 77 units
Models: One-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-level penthouse homes
Sizes: From 923 to 1,245 square feet
Pricing: $300,000’s
Status: North building is pre-selling two bedrooms only
Launch date: North building grand opening on Sept. 23
Sales centre: 8531 8A St. SW, unit 102
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 474-4875
Email: vivace@streetsidehomes.com
Website: livevivace.ca