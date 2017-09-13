Meet the Condo: Chalet No6 in Calgary

Project overview

This project features a selection of stylish and affordable townhomes with customizable options and a wide selection of designer-curated finishings and upgrades to choose from. All Chalet townhomes feature nine-foot knockdown ceilings, oversized windows with two-inch blinds and upgraded kitchen/bath selections.

Housing amenities

Copperfield’s Chalet No6 features walkout basement floorplans, attached-garage floorplans and floorplans with features such as main floor tech zones. Suites feature balconies or patios, views of park space, customizable floorplans and more including lots of greenspace to enjoy.

Location and transit

Located in Copperfield, residents enjoys all the benefits of an established community including transit, schools, shopping and other amenities. Major transportation routes nearby include 52nd Street and Stoney Trail, and the South Health Campus is just moments away.

In the neighbourhood

Just minutes from Tim Hortons, Starbucks, gas bars, restaurants and retailers, the convenience of 130th Avenue’s services and restaurants are a five-minute drive away. Within the neighbourhood, there are several schools, playgrounds, sports fields, pathways, a community centre and more.