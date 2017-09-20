Meet the Condo: Savanna Urban Terraces in Calgary
Farmhouse-style urban townhomes coming to Savanna.
Project overview
Launching on Sat. Sept. 23, Savanna Urban Terraces will introduce an urban farmhouse architectural style. These townhomes feature dark exterior colours, painted panels and distinctive elevations, emulating the individuality of the neighbourhood and elevating the standards of townhome living.
Housing amenities
Two and three bedroom floorplans with full basements and landscaped front yards. Homes come with a stainless steel appliance package and every homeowner has a choice of door colour. Take advantage of low-maintenance living without the restrictions of condo fees.
Location and transit
Savanna is situated on the edge of established communities providing access to amenities, bus and LRT stations as well as the Métis and Stoney trails. Located on the north side of the city, there is easy access to Deerfoot Trail as well as the airport.
In the neighbourhood
Savanna is a Genstar master-planned community. The development will be full of amenities including shops, services, restaurants and a rec centre going in nearby. There are schools, parks and walking paths as well.
Need to know
What: Savanna Urban Terraces
Builder: Avi Urban
Developer: Genstar
Interior: Personalized with Avi Urban’s unique mix and match selection process
Location: Northeast community of Savanna
Building: Eight buildings of 38 townhomes
Models: Three floorplan options, with two and three bedroom configurations
Sizes: From 1,150 to 1,392 square feet
Pricing: From the $260,000’s
Status: Sales launching Sept. 23
Occupancy: Spring 2018
Sales centre: 104 Savanna St. NE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (587) 536-7830
Email: savanna@homesbyavi.com
Website: aviurban.com/savanna