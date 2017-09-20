Meet the Condo: Savanna Urban Terraces in Calgary

Project overview

Launching on Sat. Sept. 23, Savanna Urban Terraces will introduce an urban farmhouse architectural style. These townhomes feature dark exterior colours, painted panels and distinctive elevations, emulating the individuality of the neighbourhood and elevating the standards of townhome living.

Housing amenities

Two and three bedroom floorplans with full basements and landscaped front yards. Homes come with a stainless steel appliance package and every homeowner has a choice of door colour. Take advantage of low-maintenance living without the restrictions of condo fees.

Location and transit

Savanna is situated on the edge of established communities providing access to amenities, bus and LRT stations as well as the Métis and Stoney trails. Located on the north side of the city, there is easy access to Deerfoot Trail as well as the airport.

In the neighbourhood

Savanna is a Genstar master-planned community. The development will be full of amenities including shops, services, restaurants and a rec centre going in nearby. There are schools, parks and walking paths as well.

Need to know