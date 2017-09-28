Meet the Condo: Gatestone Townhome Collection in Calgary
Quarry Park development will feature 15 styles of townhouses.
Project overview
This beautiful townhome project is located in the city’s premier Riverside community, a highly-coveted area full of European influence. Each home includes full-height cabinetry, quartz counters and luxurious master bedrooms with oversized shower enclosures.
Housing amenities
The Gatestone Townhome Collection will feature 15 styles with double garages, private patios, French country-style architecture and be maintenance-free. Air conditioning is available and all homes have nine-foot ceilings and Samsung stainless steel appliances.
Location and transit
Quarry Park is home to an influx of retail and unique restaurants as well as the BRT Route 302, which heads directly to downtown Calgary. There is a beautiful 50-acre natural reserve along the Bow River as well.
In the neighbourhood
Just a five-minute walk from Quarry Market featuring a grocery and liquor co-op store, Original Joes, Starbucks, The Park restaurant and much more. This area is also home to the Remington YMCA, which includes a swimming pool and library.
Need to know
What: Gatestone Townhome Collection
Builder: Remington Development Corporation
Architect: IBI Group Inc.
Interior: Stylish and contemporary
Location: Quarry Park in southeast Calgary
Building: 15 two-storey townhomes with attached double garage
Models: Two and three bedrooms
Sizes: 1,355 to 1,690 square feet
Pricing: From the $470,000s
Status: Launched on Sept. 23, 2017
Occupancy: Fall 2018
Sales centre: 350 Quarry Park Blvd. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 930-6900
Email: info@remingtoncorp.com
Website: quarrypark.ca