Meet the Condo: Gatestone Townhome Collection in Calgary

Project overview

This beautiful townhome project is located in the city’s premier Riverside community, a highly-coveted area full of European influence. Each home includes full-height cabinetry, quartz counters and luxurious master bedrooms with oversized shower enclosures.

Housing amenities

The Gatestone Townhome Collection will feature 15 styles with double garages, private patios, French country-style architecture and be maintenance-free. Air conditioning is available and all homes have nine-foot ceilings and Samsung stainless steel appliances.

Location and transit

Quarry Park is home to an influx of retail and unique restaurants as well as the BRT Route 302, which heads directly to downtown Calgary. There is a beautiful 50-acre natural reserve along the Bow River as well.

In the neighbourhood

Just a five-minute walk from Quarry Market featuring a grocery and liquor co-op store, Original Joes, Starbucks, The Park restaurant and much more. This area is also home to the Remington YMCA, which includes a swimming pool and library.