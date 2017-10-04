Meet the Condo: Brand townhomes in Cochrane

Project overview

Brand is currently selling the remaining homes in Phase 1 and plans to release Phase 2 by the end of the year, with only a couple of units remaining across from the park. The homes are well-designed, with functional floorplans.

Housing amenities

Wide plank rustic laminate flooring, choice of shaker or flat panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. These townhomes included attached single or double garages backing onto greenspace. Brand is also pet-friendly.

Location and transit

Tucked away in the rolling foothills of the Rockies along the scenic Bow River, Cochrane is a modern community renowned for its charming Western heritage. Enjoy the close proximity to schools and an array of nearby amenities with a short commute to Calgary.

In the neighbourhood

This new community is just moments away from a host of amenities including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and shopping as well as a spacious park with a playground, a pathway system, and easy access by car to Banff.