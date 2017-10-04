Meet the Condo: Brand townhomes in Cochrane
Modern homes with rustic charm.
Project overview
Brand is currently selling the remaining homes in Phase 1 and plans to release Phase 2 by the end of the year, with only a couple of units remaining across from the park. The homes are well-designed, with functional floorplans.
Housing amenities
Wide plank rustic laminate flooring, choice of shaker or flat panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. These townhomes included attached single or double garages backing onto greenspace. Brand is also pet-friendly.
Location and transit
Tucked away in the rolling foothills of the Rockies along the scenic Bow River, Cochrane is a modern community renowned for its charming Western heritage. Enjoy the close proximity to schools and an array of nearby amenities with a short commute to Calgary.
In the neighbourhood
This new community is just moments away from a host of amenities including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and shopping as well as a spacious park with a playground, a pathway system, and easy access by car to Banff.
Need to know
What: Brand townhomes in Cochrane
Builder/designer: Birchwood Properties Corp.
Interior: Four designer colour palettes
Location: Heartland in Cochrane
Building: There are two phases with a total of 96 townhomes
Models: Two- and three-storey townhomes with two or three bedrooms, all with attached front garages
Sizes: 1,055 square feet, 1,247 sq. ft., 1,372 sq. ft.
Pricing: $234,900 to $279,900
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Quick possessions available
Sales centre: 32 Horseshoe Cres., Cochrane
Show home: Unit 101, 32 Horseshoe Cres.
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m.
Phone: (403) 605-1400
Email: dahlia@birchwoodpropertiesc.ca
Website: brandtownhomes.ca