Meet the Condo: The Loop in Calgary

Project overview

What makes this project special is the unique landscape theme. Incorporated into every phase of the development are elements of the four diverse and beautiful landscapes of Southern Alberta: the Rocky Mountains, Foothills, Parkland and Grasslands. The first phase consists of three-dozen three-storey townhouses with private courtyards and attached garages.

Housing amenities

Inspired by the traditional New England style of saltbox homes, buildings feature pitched roofs, large front windows, dashes of colour and a gently-curving streetscape. There are seven different floorplans and two designer colour palettes to choose from.

Location and transit

Transportation is a breeze with Calgary Transit stops in the area. Drivers can take advantage of the nearby Stoney Trail freeway to access points in the city. The airport is also less than 15 minutes away.

In the neighbourhood

Evanston is one of the most in-demand and fastest-growing communities in the northwest. It has not one but two grocery stores, a multitude of restaurants, coffee shops, parks and pathways, and a new public elementary school.