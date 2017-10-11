Meet the Condo: The Loop in Calgary
Incorporated into every phase of the development are elements of the four diverse and beautiful landscapes of Southern Alberta.
Project overview
What makes this project special is the unique landscape theme. Incorporated into every phase of the development are elements of the four diverse and beautiful landscapes of Southern Alberta: the Rocky Mountains, Foothills, Parkland and Grasslands. The first phase consists of three-dozen three-storey townhouses with private courtyards and attached garages.
Housing amenities
Inspired by the traditional New England style of saltbox homes, buildings feature pitched roofs, large front windows, dashes of colour and a gently-curving streetscape. There are seven different floorplans and two designer colour palettes to choose from.
Location and transit
Transportation is a breeze with Calgary Transit stops in the area. Drivers can take advantage of the nearby Stoney Trail freeway to access points in the city. The airport is also less than 15 minutes away.
In the neighbourhood
Evanston is one of the most in-demand and fastest-growing communities in the northwest. It has not one but two grocery stores, a multitude of restaurants, coffee shops, parks and pathways, and a new public elementary school.
Need to know
What: The Loop in Evanston
Builder: StreetSide Developments
Location: Northwest Calgary
Building: Three-storey townhomes
Models: Two- and three-bedroom options
Sizes: 1,205 to 1,511 square feet
Pricing: From the $290,000s
Status: Launching two show homes on Oct. 14
Occupancy: Winter 2017
Sales centre: 6 Evancrest Manor NW
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 454-5661
Email: theloop@streetsidehomes.com
Website: liveintheloop.ca