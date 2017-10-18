Meet the Condo: Sandgate by Hopewell in Mahogany

Project overview

Sandgate by Hopewell is a pet-friendly, maintenance-free, four-building development located in the heart of Mahogany. Sandgate condos are well-designed and affordably-priced with onsite amenity rooms. The project is within walking distance of the beautiful Mahogany Lake.

Housing amenities

Over 3,000 square feet of landscaped greenspace extends living space outside. A 1,300-sq.-ft. fitness centre, complete with cardio and strength training equipment, means residents can work out right at home. The Great Lawn spans over 2,500 sq. ft. with access to walking paths throughout the community.

Location and transit

Transit exists in Mahogany while drivers have access to nearby throughfares and freeways Stoney Trail, 52nd Street, Macleod Trail and Deerfoot Trail. The South Health Campus is a five-minute drive, and AHS employees receive $2,000 off a Sandgate home.

In the neighbourhood

Mahogany features Calgary’s largest lake and beachfront with a 22,000-sq.-ft. Beach Club, 74 acres of wetlands, walking paths, greenspaces, gathering spots and more. Mahogany Village Market is right across the street with its grocery store, coffee shops, restaurants and more.