Meet the Condo: Sandgate by Hopewell in Mahogany
Access the natural beauty of the city's southeast.
A
A
Project overview
Sandgate by Hopewell is a pet-friendly, maintenance-free, four-building development located in the heart of Mahogany. Sandgate condos are well-designed and affordably-priced with onsite amenity rooms. The project is within walking distance of the beautiful Mahogany Lake.
Housing amenities
Over 3,000 square feet of landscaped greenspace extends living space outside. A 1,300-sq.-ft. fitness centre, complete with cardio and strength training equipment, means residents can work out right at home. The Great Lawn spans over 2,500 sq. ft. with access to walking paths throughout the community.
Location and transit
Transit exists in Mahogany while drivers have access to nearby throughfares and freeways Stoney Trail, 52nd Street, Macleod Trail and Deerfoot Trail. The South Health Campus is a five-minute drive, and AHS employees receive $2,000 off a Sandgate home.
In the neighbourhood
Mahogany features Calgary’s largest lake and beachfront with a 22,000-sq.-ft. Beach Club, 74 acres of wetlands, walking paths, greenspaces, gathering spots and more. Mahogany Village Market is right across the street with its grocery store, coffee shops, restaurants and more.
Need to know
What: Sandgate in Mahogany
Builder: Hopewell Residential
Interior: Personalized with designer features
Location: Mahogany, southeast Calgary
Building: Building Two over 50 per cent sold
Models: One bed with one bath; one bed with one bath and den; two bed with one bath; two bed with two bath
Sizes: From 601 to 1,087 square feet
Pricing: From the $190,000s
Occupancy: Quick-possession homes available in Building One; Building Two possessions start in 2018
Sales centre: Four beautiful show homes located at 114 10 Mahogany Mews SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 475-9464
Email: info@hopewellsandgate.com
Website: hopewellsandgate.com
