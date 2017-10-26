Meet the Condo: Auburn Rise in Calgary
Live in an amenity-rich, premier lake community.
Project overview
This development marks the launch of a new brand in the home-building industry: Logel Homes. This is the final site in Auburn Bay and the last chance to own in one of Calgary’s premier lake communities.
Housing amenities
This development features cottage-style architecture, inspired by Muskoka lake communities. Located in Auburn Bay, Auburn Rise is a community filled with the very best amenities, including private lake access.
Location and transit
Auburn Rise is adjacent to a future LRT station and is across the street from Auburn Station, with Co-Op, Blackbird Public Urban Bar, a gas station, and many more amenities. Auburn Rise is located along 52nd Avenue, giving residents access to Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail.
In the neighbourhood
Residents of Auburn Bay receive exclusive access to the lake and lake house with numerous activities and events suitable for all ages. The community is rich with amenities, has a number of schools, and is within minutes of Seton Urban District.
Need to know
What: Auburn Rise
Builder: Logel Homes
Architect: NORR
Location: Auburn Bay
Building: Building one of five
Models: One- and two-bedroom condos
Sizes: 564 to 1,020 square feet
Pricing: One bedroom $139,900, two bedroom $169,900
Status: Pre-construction
Occupancy: TBD
Sales centre: 105 Auburn Meadows Dr. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 371-6014
Email: reilly.lepage@logelhomes.com
Website: auburnrise.ca
