Meet the Condo: Legends of Cornerstone in Calgary
Grand opening for an amenity-rich, low-rise condo.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 9 photoszoom
Project overview
Calgarians are invited to the grand opening for Legends of Cornerstone on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 5 p.m. where they will be greeted by food trucks, contests and prizes.
Housing amenities
Each Legends suite features engineered flooring, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Residents become part of the Legends Club with access to the fitness centre, yoga studio, spin studio, pet spa, entertainment kitchen, theatre, community garden and more.
Location and transit
Legends is located in the new, vibrant community of Cornerstone. The area is accessible and amenity-rich, with two future LRT transit plazas, 180 acres of natural wetlands, and a combined 95 acres of dedicated park and school spaces as well as two landscape courtyards on site.
In the neighbourhood
Cornerstone is a new community spanning over 1,000 acres in Calgary’s north east. With five distinct neighbourhoods, there are a variety of retail outlets, shopping centres and restaurants as well as parks and pathways.
Need to know
What: Legends of Cornerstone
Builder: Truman
Location: Cornerstone Calgary
Building: Four-storey condo
Models: One, two and three bedrooms available with nine floor plans to choose from
Sizes: 401 square feet for one bed; and 880 sq. ft. for three beds, two baths
Pricing: $99,000 to $275,000
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Late 2018
Sales centre: 1208 Cornerstone St. NE
Phone: 403-240-3246
Website: legendsofyyc.com