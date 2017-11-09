Meet the Condo: Legends of Cornerstone in Calgary

Project overview

Calgarians are invited to the grand opening for Legends of Cornerstone on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 5 p.m. where they will be greeted by food trucks, contests and prizes.

Housing amenities

Each Legends suite features engineered flooring, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Residents become part of the Legends Club with access to the fitness centre, yoga studio, spin studio, pet spa, entertainment kitchen, theatre, community garden and more.

Location and transit

Legends is located in the new, vibrant community of Cornerstone. The area is accessible and amenity-rich, with two future LRT transit plazas, 180 acres of natural wetlands, and a combined 95 acres of dedicated park and school spaces as well as two landscape courtyards on site.

In the neighbourhood

Cornerstone is a new community spanning over 1,000 acres in Calgary’s north east. With five distinct neighbourhoods, there are a variety of retail outlets, shopping centres and restaurants as well as parks and pathways.