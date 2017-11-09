Meet the Condo: Stile Seton in Calgary

Project overview

Designed with the downtown lifestyle in mind, living in Stile Seton features smart layouts, chic styles, innovative use of space and affordable prices for a boutique lifestyle. From cabinetry and counters, to hinges and handles, no detail has been overlooked.

Housing amenities

The single-level condo floor plans have one bedroom and a den, and the two-level townhomes have two or three bedrooms with a single-attached garage or a two-car attached garage. Buyers will be able to select from Rohit’s six interior styles.

Location and transit

Commuters have access to Deerfoot Trail, Stoney Trail, and 52nd Street. With future nearby LRT stations planned, there will also be multiple options to get around. With a high-density layout, Seton is a highly walkable community.

In the neighbourhood

Seton was designed with urban convenience top of mind, which means residents have quick access to trendy restaurants, boutique shops, big-box retailers, health services, office space, a YMCA, a future high school and the South Health Campus.