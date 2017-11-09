Meet the Condo: Stile Seton in Calgary
Pick from apartment-style condos or townhomes.
Project overview
Designed with the downtown lifestyle in mind, living in Stile Seton features smart layouts, chic styles, innovative use of space and affordable prices for a boutique lifestyle. From cabinetry and counters, to hinges and handles, no detail has been overlooked.
Housing amenities
The single-level condo floor plans have one bedroom and a den, and the two-level townhomes have two or three bedrooms with a single-attached garage or a two-car attached garage. Buyers will be able to select from Rohit’s six interior styles.
Location and transit
Commuters have access to Deerfoot Trail, Stoney Trail, and 52nd Street. With future nearby LRT stations planned, there will also be multiple options to get around. With a high-density layout, Seton is a highly walkable community.
In the neighbourhood
Seton was designed with urban convenience top of mind, which means residents have quick access to trendy restaurants, boutique shops, big-box retailers, health services, office space, a YMCA, a future high school and the South Health Campus.
Need to know
What: Stile Seton
Builder: Rohit Communities
Developer: The community of Seton was developed by Brookfield Residential
Interior: Six curated styles to choose from
Location: 19621 40th St. SE
Building: Stile Flats (apartment-style condominiums) and Stile Towns (townhomes)
Models: Stile Flats boast 10 floor plans of one- and two-bedroom options; Stile Towns boast four floor plans of one- to three-bedroom homes plus attached garage
Sizes: Stile Flats are 540 to 943 square feet; Stile Towns are 616 to 1,487 sq. ft.
Pricing: Stile Flats from the 150,000’s; Stile Towns from the 220,000’s
Status: Pre-construction sales
Occupancy: TBA
Sales centre: 19621 40th St. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 998-0964
Email: chris.mackinnon@rohitgroup.com
Website: stileseton.com