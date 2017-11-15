Meet the Condo: Ashbury in Calgary
The properties feature soaring nine-foot ceilings, as well as luxury wide-plank, vinyl flooring, and warm under-foot carpet.
Project overview
Experience townhome living at apartment prices. Large, modern kitchens open to both a dining area and a brightly-lit living area. There's a loft-style bedroom upstairs. Attainable Homes has six of these units available through its down payment assistance program.
Housing amenities
Ashbury features soaring nine-foot ceilings on the ground and first floor. This project also features luxury wide-plank, vinyl flooring, warm under-foot carpet and a contemporary chef’s kitchen with granite countertops. The property also neighbours a community greenspace with a large pond.
Location and transit
The Saddletowne C-Train Station is just conveniently located just 1.5 kilometres away from the Ashbury and five schools surround the property within just two kilometres. Saddle Ridge also features quick access to major routes such as Deerfoot Trail and McKnight Boulevard.
In the neighbourhood
There is a variety of shopping amenities (Safeway, Shoppers Drug Mart, banks, restaurants) all within a short four-minute drive or a short, two-kilometre walk. Ashbury is also within three kilometres of the multi-purpose Genesis Centre, YMCA and Saddletowne Library.
Need to know
What: Ashbury
Builder/developer: Genesis Builders Group
Architect: MTa
Interior: Five-piece stainless steel appliance package
Location: Saddle Ridge (NE)
Building: Wood construction
Models: One bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
Sizes: 838 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $229,600
Status: Fully-built
Occupancy: Move-in ready
Sales centre: Attainable Homes 1010 Sixth Ave. SW
Hours: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.
Phone: (403) 265-9935
Email: questions@AttainYourHome.com
Website: AttainYourHome.com; GenesisLand.com and GenesisBuilds.com
