Meet the Condo: Ashbury in Calgary

Project overview

Experience townhome living at apartment prices. Large, modern kitchens open to both a dining area and a brightly-lit living area. There's a loft-style bedroom upstairs. Attainable Homes has six of these units available through its down payment assistance program.

Housing amenities

Ashbury features soaring nine-foot ceilings on the ground and first floor. This project also features luxury wide-plank, vinyl flooring, warm under-foot carpet and a contemporary chef’s kitchen with granite countertops. The property also neighbours a community greenspace with a large pond.

Location and transit

The Saddletowne C-Train Station is just conveniently located just 1.5 kilometres away from the Ashbury and five schools surround the property within just two kilometres. Saddle Ridge also features quick access to major routes such as Deerfoot Trail and McKnight Boulevard.

In the neighbourhood

There is a variety of shopping amenities (Safeway, Shoppers Drug Mart, banks, restaurants) all within a short four-minute drive or a short, two-kilometre walk. Ashbury is also within three kilometres of the multi-purpose Genesis Centre, YMCA and Saddletowne Library.