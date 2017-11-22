Meet the Condo: Retreat Townhomes by Brookfield Residential in Calgary
Project overview
Retreat in Cranston’s Riverstone brings stylish and affordable townhomes to a community surrounded by nature. Whether purchasing for the first time or downsizing to a perfect retirement home, Retreat offers something for everyone in an amenity-rich community.
Housing amenities
Two- or three-bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring as well as attached single or double garages are available in 11 different floorplans. Gated patios for privacy, landscaping, Hardie board exteriors and the option of four designer colour palettes to mix and match are a nice bonus.
Location and transit
Located just off Deerfoot Trail South and Cranston Avenue, this project features easy access to major highways and number of area amenities including the commercial district of Seton and just a short drive from the South Health Campus.
In the neighbourhood
Retreat is connected to Fish Creek Park — North America’s largest urban parkway with popular trails to enjoy an active lifestyle during all four seasons. The Bow River is just steps away from Retreat which is a great local fly fishing spot.
Need to know
What: Retreat Townhomes by Brookfield Residential
Builder: Brookfield Residential
Location: 847 Cranston Ave. SE
Building: 178 townhomes, 27 buildings
Models: Two and three bedrooms with attached single or double garages
Sizes: From 742 to 1,980 square feet
Pricing: $249,000 to $360,000 including GST
Status: Showhomes are under construction, presentation centre is open
Occupancy: Construction will be complete by 2020
Sales centre: 847 Cranston Ave. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 516-5834
Email: retreat@brookfieldrp.com
Website: alberta.brookfieldresidential.com
