Meet the Condo: Retreat Townhomes by Brookfield Residential in Calgary

Project overview

Retreat in Cranston’s Riverstone brings stylish and affordable townhomes to a community surrounded by nature. Whether purchasing for the first time or downsizing to a perfect retirement home, Retreat offers something for everyone in an amenity-rich community.

Housing amenities

Two- or three-bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring as well as attached single or double garages are available in 11 different floorplans. Gated patios for privacy, landscaping, Hardie board exteriors and the option of four designer colour palettes to mix and match are a nice bonus.

Location and transit

Located just off Deerfoot Trail South and Cranston Avenue, this project features easy access to major highways and number of area amenities including the commercial district of Seton and just a short drive from the South Health Campus.

In the neighbourhood

Retreat is connected to Fish Creek Park — North America’s largest urban parkway with popular trails to enjoy an active lifestyle during all four seasons. The Bow River is just steps away from Retreat which is a great local fly fishing spot.