Meeting the Condo: Regatta in Calgary

Project overview

Regatta offers uncompromised living for an affordable purchase plus condo fees and only five per cent down payment. With proximity to both a large green space on one side, Auburn Station on the other, Auburn Bay is a true four-season lake community.

Housing amenities

This project includes affordable entry into an established cottage country lake community and immediate access to Auburn Lake and Residents Association upon purchase. Regatta also offers an onsite bocce court, outdoor spaces for entertainment and a dog wash station.

In the neighbourhood

Retail, restaurants and an assortment of services including a vet, a dentist, an eye doctor, a nail spa, a dance academy and more. There is a wide assortment of coffee shops and green spaces including parks, a dog park and schools.

Location and transit

Everything you need is within the community or right next door with the new Seton Urban District, and close proximity to Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail gives you easy access to the rest of the city.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Regatta

Builder/developer: Brookfield Residential

Location: Auburn in SE Calgary

Building: Three condo buildings and townhomes

Sizes: 552-1,028 square feet

Pricing: Condos start from the $190,000s

Suites: Nine different one- and two-bedroom floorplans with/without dens

Status: Currently selling the first two buildings with the third being released spring 2018

Occupancy date: Possessions on the first building started in November 2017

Sales Centre: 269 Auburn Meadows Dr. SE

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 2-8 p.m., Friday to Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Email: regatta@brookfieldrp.com