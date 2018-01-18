Meet the Condo: Verve in Calgary

Project overview

Verve is a ground-breaking apartment-style condo with main-floor retail and live-work possibilities. Whether it’s a cosy one-bedroom, a ground level live-work space or a spacious penthouse, every suite is full of contemporary, cool touches.

Building amenities

The Verve features a sixth-floor amenity room including a gym, lounge area, private party room with servery kitchen, expansive outdoor terrace with lounge area, 25th-floor lookout and a concierge. There are built-in stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the Euro-inspired kitchens.

Location and transit

This project puts you in the heart of East Village, which is two blocks from the LRT station at city hall and just steps from the Bow and Elbow rivers, St. Patrick’s Island park, RiverWalk, Fort Calgary, Inglewood, Bridgeland, downtown and more.

In the neighbourhood

Verve is just a short walking distance to the Calgary Zoo, Scotiabank Saddledome and the popular community of Inglewood, which is loaded with unique shops and restaurants, not to mention the National Music Centre.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Verve

Builder: FRAM Building Group

Architect: Giannone Petricone Associates

Interiors: Cecconi Simone

Location: East Village

Building: 25-storey highrise

Sizes: 610-1,230 sq. ft.

Pricing: $354,900 to $918,900

Suites: 288 units, one and two bedrooms and penthouse options

Status: Under construction

Sales centre: 553 Riverfront Ave. SE

Hours: Monday and Friday 12-6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday by appointment only, weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: info@thenewcalgary.com