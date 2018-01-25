Meet the Condo: Walden Place in Calgary
Project overview
Walden Place will consist of 424 apartment-style condos and 40 townhomes. The wide variety of floorplans ensures that options exist for all customers; first-time buyers, young families, downsizers, and everyone in between can find a perfect fit at Walden Place.
Building/housing amenities
All buildings will surround the private park space. Townhomes feature double-car garages and the condos have underground, heated parking. Walden Place features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, premium cabinetry, large windows, 9’ ceilings and more.
Location and transit
There is a bus stop directly in front of Walden Place to connect the development to neighbouring communities and the Sundance C-Train station. Walden Place is conveniently located with quick access to MacLeod Trail, Stoney Trail, and Deerfoot Trail SE.
In the neighbourhood
Walden Place is located directly across the street from a large-format retail shopping centre that will bring a grocery store, restaurants, entertainment and other amenities to the area. Walden also features an extensive network of parks, pathways, ponds, schools and rec facilities.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Walden Place
Builder: Cardel Lifestyles
Developer: Genstar
Architect: NORR
Interiors: Extensive customization available
Location: Walden; 10 Walgrove Walk SE
Building: Condo Building 3 sales launch on Feb. 3, 2018
Sizes: Condos: 544 square feet to 1,021 square feet and townhomes: 1,549 square feet to 1,575 square feet
Pricing: Condos from 139,900 + GST; Double Garage Townhomes from $339,900 + GST
Suites: 11 different condo floor plans (1- 2- & 3-bedroom options) and 3 different townhome floorplans
Status: Building 2 is now selling w/ available units + quicker possession. Building 3 launch Feb. 3
Occupancy date: Townhomes are available immediately, condos are available summer of 2018
Sales centre: 10 Walgrove Walk SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: brad.logel@cardellifestyles.com
Phone: 403-875- 8426