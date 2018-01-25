Meet the Condo: Walden Place in Calgary

Project overview

Walden Place will consist of 424 apartment-style condos and 40 townhomes. The wide variety of floorplans ensures that options exist for all customers; first-time buyers, young families, downsizers, and everyone in between can find a perfect fit at Walden Place.

Building/housing amenities

All buildings will surround the private park space. Townhomes feature double-car garages and the condos have underground, heated parking. Walden Place features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, premium cabinetry, large windows, 9’ ceilings and more.

Location and transit

There is a bus stop directly in front of Walden Place to connect the development to neighbouring communities and the Sundance C-Train station. Walden Place is conveniently located with quick access to MacLeod Trail, Stoney Trail, and Deerfoot Trail SE.

In the neighbourhood

Walden Place is located directly across the street from a large-format retail shopping centre that will bring a grocery store, restaurants, entertainment and other amenities to the area. Walden also features an extensive network of parks, pathways, ponds, schools and rec facilities.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Walden Place

Builder: Cardel Lifestyles

Developer: Genstar

Architect: NORR

Interiors: Extensive customization available

Location: Walden; 10 Walgrove Walk SE

Building: Condo Building 3 sales launch on Feb. 3, 2018

Sizes: Condos: 544 square feet to 1,021 square feet and townhomes: 1,549 square feet to 1,575 square feet

Pricing: Condos from 139,900 + GST; Double Garage Townhomes from $339,900 + GST

Suites: 11 different condo floor plans (1- 2- & 3-bedroom options) and 3 different townhome floorplans

Status: Building 2 is now selling w/ available units + quicker possession. Building 3 launch Feb. 3

Occupancy date: Townhomes are available immediately, condos are available summer of 2018

Sales centre: 10 Walgrove Walk SE

Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: brad.logel@cardellifestyles.com