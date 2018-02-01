Meet the Condo: Legacy Commons in Calgary
Located only five minutes past Shawnessy Shopping Centre and two minutes from Walden, this amenity-rich community has it all.
Project overview
Legacy Commons was designed with the urban adventurer in mind located in the city’s rapidly growing southeast. It is ideal for those who desire the great outdoors while having convenient amenities just a stone’s throw away from home.
Building amenities
Townhomes come fully landscaped with a front patio while select units have rear decks and others have front balconies. Dual parking is available on all homes, with some units even having three parking spots available. Snow removal and lawn care is included.
Location and transit
In the neighbourhood
With 300 acres of environmental reserve, a community garden, 15 km of walking paths, and playgrounds, Legacy Commons has ample greenspace and is also just minutes away from the Shawnessy Shopping District and the new South Health Campus.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Legacy Commons
Builder: Trico Homes
Architect: Clem Lau Architects
Interiors: Colour palette upgrades available
Location: Legacy in SE Calgary
Building: 20 blocks, 139 townhome units
Sizes: 1,141 square feet to 1,178 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the 270s plus GST
Suites: 5 floorplans with 2-bedroom (dual masters) and 3-bedroom homes available
Status: New showhomes opened in January 2018
Sales centre: 87 & 91 Legacy View SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Sundays, holidays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: legacycommons@tricohomes.com
Phone: 403-474-6993
Website: legacycommons.ca
Area sales manager: Neil Donnelly