Meet the Condo: Legacy Commons in Calgary

Project overview

Legacy Commons was designed with the urban adventurer in mind located in the city’s rapidly growing southeast. It is ideal for those who desire the great outdoors while having convenient amenities just a stone’s throw away from home.

Building amenities

Townhomes come fully landscaped with a front patio while select units have rear decks and others have front balconies. Dual parking is available on all homes, with some units even having three parking spots available. Snow removal and lawn care is included.

Location and transit

Located only five minutes past Shawnessy Shopping Centre and two minutes from Walden, this amenity-rich community has it all. Bus routes are now running in and out of the community with four school sites and 800,000 square feet of future commercial development all within Legacy.

In the neighbourhood

With 300 acres of environmental reserve, a community garden, 15 km of walking paths, and playgrounds, Legacy Commons has ample greenspace and is also just minutes away from the Shawnessy Shopping District and the new South Health Campus.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Legacy Commons

Builder: Trico Homes

Architect: Clem Lau Architects

Interiors: Colour palette upgrades available

Location: Legacy in SE Calgary

Building: 20 blocks, 139 townhome units

Sizes: 1,141 square feet to 1,178 square feet

Pricing: Starting in the 270s plus GST

Suites: 5 floorplans with 2-bedroom (dual masters) and 3-bedroom homes available

Status: New showhomes opened in January 2018

Sales centre: 87 & 91 Legacy View SE

Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Sundays, holidays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: legacycommons@tricohomes.com

Phone: 403-474-6993