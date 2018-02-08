Meet the Condo: Saratoga in Skyview Ranch

Project overview

Pre-sales are now underway, and upon completion, Saratoga will have two four-storey buildings with a total of 187 condos. Building B has just been released for sale. A new two-bedroom/two-bathroom 848-square-feet show suite will be ready for viewing mid-February.

Building/housing amenities

The standard specifications include nine-foot ceilings in a knock-down texture, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and luxury vinyl plank floors. There is also surface and secured underground, heated parking available, secured personal storage lockers and bicycle storage on site.

Location and transit

This project is located just off Metis Trail and 128th Avenue NE, which is just 10 minutes from the airport. The neighboring Redstone and Cornerstone developments will also bring loads of retail and amenities to the area, as well as the Skyview Station Shopping Centre.

In the neighbourhood

With breathtaking views of the Rockies, Skyview Ranch produces a brand new perspective from Calgary’s North. Whether it’s shopping, playgrounds, beautiful parks or easy access for transportation, you’ll find it all in this articulately designed community.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Saratoga in Skyview Ranch

Builder: Shane Multi-Family

Developer: Walton International

Interiors: Customers have a choice of 3 standard and 3 upgraded designer selected packages

Location: Skyview Ranch in the city’s northeast

Building: Two four-storey buildings (Building A 87 units, building B 100 units)

Sizes: Ranging from 584 to 929 square feet

Pricing: 1 bed starting from $179,900, 1 bed plus den starting from $214,900, 2 beds/2 baths starting from $251,900 (all prices are pre-GST)

Suites: 7 floor plans to choose from; 1 bed, 1 bed plus den and 2 bed/2 baths

Status: Pre-sales launched Jan. 10, 2018

Occupancy date: TBD

Sales centre: 280 Skyview Ranch Rd. NE

Hours: Mon. to Thurs. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., weekends 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: saratoga@shanehomes.com