Meet the Condo: The Octave in northeast Calgary

Project overview

This project has been designed as a community within a community, offering maintenance-free living with efficiently designed floor plans in an amenity-rich area. The Octave features a private front door and modern attractive exteriors for a vibrant look.

Building/housing amenities

The Octave provides the only sprinklered townhomes on the market, spacious kitchens and two- and three-bedroom options with attached garages. Homebuyers can work with an interior designer to choose from four different style palettes to make their home their own.

Location and transit

With the future terminus of the Green line rapid transit system in the not-to-distant future and proximity to Calgary’s International Airport, the community Livingston will have excellent access to the community by all modes of transportation including quick access to Stoney Trail.

In the neighbourhood

With a new major town centre that includes over one million square feet of office shops, services, proposed health-care centre, local neighbourhood retail and a signature Homeowners Association with over 22,000 square feet of recreational space, Livingston will have it all.

NEED TO KNOW

What: The Octave

Builder: Brookfield Residential

Developer: Brookfield Residential

Interiors: Four interior palettes to choose from

Location: Livingston in northeast Calgary

Building: 18 separate units with 129 homes available

Sizes: Ranging from 742 square feet to 1,239 square feet

Pricing: Starting in the mid-$200s

Suites: 10 floorplans available with 2- and 3-bedroom options

Status: Sales underway, showhomes scheduled to open late spring 2018

Occupancy date: Summer 2018

Sales centre: 131 Livingston Ave. NE

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: octave@brookfieldrp.com