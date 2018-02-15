Meet the Condo: The Octave in northeast Calgary
Livingston will have excellent access to the community by all modes of transportation including quick access to Stoney Trail.
Project overview
This project has been designed as a community within a community, offering maintenance-free living with efficiently designed floor plans in an amenity-rich area. The Octave features a private front door and modern attractive exteriors for a vibrant look.
Building/housing amenities
The Octave provides the only sprinklered townhomes on the market, spacious kitchens and two- and three-bedroom options with attached garages. Homebuyers can work with an interior designer to choose from four different style palettes to make their home their own.
Location and transit
With the future terminus of the Green line rapid transit system in the not-to-distant future and proximity to Calgary’s International Airport, the community Livingston will have excellent access to the community by all modes of transportation including quick access to Stoney Trail.
In the neighbourhood
With a new major town centre that includes over one million square feet of office shops, services, proposed health-care centre, local neighbourhood retail and a signature Homeowners Association with over 22,000 square feet of recreational space, Livingston will have it all.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The Octave
Builder: Brookfield Residential
Developer: Brookfield Residential
Interiors: Four interior palettes to choose from
Location: Livingston in northeast Calgary
Building: 18 separate units with 129 homes available
Sizes: Ranging from 742 square feet to 1,239 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the mid-$200s
Suites: 10 floorplans available with 2- and 3-bedroom options
Status: Sales underway, showhomes scheduled to open late spring 2018
Occupancy date: Summer 2018
Sales centre: 131 Livingston Ave. NE
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: octave@brookfieldrp.com
Phone: 403-516-5964
Website: theoctavecalgary.com
