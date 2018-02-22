Meet the Condo: Arrive at Evanston

Project overview

Arrive is a modern, certified-Built Green townhome community in Evanston that offers esthetically pleasing architecture, and Hardie board and stone accent exteriors. With well designed floorplans and heated garages, Arrive at Evanston is the perfect place to call home.

Building/housing amenities

This project features an onsite childcare facility (Kids and Company), curbside garbage and recycling pickup, snow removal and a residents-only state-of-the-art playground. Another bonus, this project is pet- and family-friendly, which is a rare find these days.

Location and transit

Located just west of 14 Street N on Symons Valley Parkway, Arrive at Evanston is close to existing transit with a future stop planned for just outside the development. Stoney Trail, Deerfoot Trail and CrossIron Mills are just a quick drive away.

In the neighbourhood

This community features a wide assortment of amenities including a medical centre, pharmacy, many dining options, a gym, grocery stores, gas stations and more. Arrive at Evanston is also just two blocks from Evanston Towne Centre business and retail services.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Arrive at Evanston

Builder: Partners Development Group Ltd.

Developer: Qualico

Architect: AMR Design Works

Interiors: Textured melamine, stained maple or paint grade cabinets

Location: Evanston in northwest Calgary

Building: Townhomes

Sizes: 1,201 to 1,575 square feet

Pricing: $299,900 to $369,900

Suites: 2- or 3-bedroom options

Occupancy date: Limited number of units left; final building will be move-in ready September 2018

Sales centre: 102 Evanston Manor NW

Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.

Email: evanston@arrivehome.ca