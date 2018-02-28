Meet the Condo: Essential Savanna in northeast Calgary

Project overview

Check out the Essential Savanna showhome grand opening on March 4 from 12-5 p.m. to catch a glimpse of this unique townhome project. This project features 116 townhomes with a variety of floorplans to choose from.

Building amenities

This project features a choice of six carefully curated designer looks that homeowners can choose to reflect their own personalities. These cutting-edge choices are Boho Chic, New Nordic, Glass Tower, Timeless Traditional, Green Living and Contemporary Classic.

Location and transit

With shopping, restaurants, a recreation centre (Genesis Place) and the Saddle Ridge C-Train station just moments away, Essential Savanna has everything you could need and more, including quick access to Stoney Trail, Deerfoot Trail and CrossIron Mills.

In the neighbourhood

Your neighbourhood is just as much as part of creating your home as the home itself. Essential Savanna at Saddle Ridge is a walkable, mature neighbourhood with all of life’s amenities just moments away including schools, parks and green space.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Essential Savanna

Builder: Rohit Communities

Developer: Genstar

Architect: Rohit Communities

Interiors: Six unique lifestyle selections to choose from

Location: Saddle Ridge in northeast Calgary

Building: Four buildings

Sizes: 616 sq. ft. / 1,487 sq. ft. / 1,483 sq. ft. / 1,415 sq. ft.

Pricing: $228,990 / $305,990 / $312,990 / $329,990

Suites: The Cali — 1 bdrm + den, 1 bath, single car garage / The Bergen — 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, single car garage / The Ferrera — 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, single car garage / The Jasper — 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, double car garage

Status: Jasper features quick possession (March), others under construction (spring/summer possession)

Sales centre/showhome: 193 Savanna St. NE

Hours: Monday to Thursday 2-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Email: mark.semon@rohitgroup.com

Phone: 403-808-2797