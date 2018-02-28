Meet the Condo: Essential Savanna in northeast Calgary
Essential Savanna by Rohit Communities features 116 townhomes with a variety of floorplans to choose from.
Project overview
Check out the Essential Savanna showhome grand opening on March 4 from 12-5 p.m. to catch a glimpse of this unique townhome project. This project features 116 townhomes with a variety of floorplans to choose from.
Building amenities
This project features a choice of six carefully curated designer looks that homeowners can choose to reflect their own personalities. These cutting-edge choices are Boho Chic, New Nordic, Glass Tower, Timeless Traditional, Green Living and Contemporary Classic.
Location and transit
With shopping, restaurants, a recreation centre (Genesis Place) and the Saddle Ridge C-Train station just moments away, Essential Savanna has everything you could need and more, including quick access to Stoney Trail, Deerfoot Trail and CrossIron Mills.
In the neighbourhood
Your neighbourhood is just as much as part of creating your home as the home itself. Essential Savanna at Saddle Ridge is a walkable, mature neighbourhood with all of life’s amenities just moments away including schools, parks and green space.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Essential Savanna
Builder: Rohit Communities
Developer: Genstar
Architect: Rohit Communities
Interiors: Six unique lifestyle selections to choose from
Location: Saddle Ridge in northeast Calgary
Building: Four buildings
Sizes: 616 sq. ft. / 1,487 sq. ft. / 1,483 sq. ft. / 1,415 sq. ft.
Pricing: $228,990 / $305,990 / $312,990 / $329,990
Suites: The Cali — 1 bdrm + den, 1 bath, single car garage / The Bergen — 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, single car garage / The Ferrera — 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, single car garage / The Jasper — 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, double car garage
Status: Jasper features quick possession (March), others under construction (spring/summer possession)
Sales centre/showhome: 193 Savanna St. NE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
Email: mark.semon@rohitgroup.com
Phone: 403-808-2797
Website: essentialsavanna.com
