Meet the Condo: The Ivy in Calgary

Project overview

The Ivy will feature three distinct architectural styles, giving each building unique character. Even more impressive is the opportunity for buyers to work with an interior designer to choose their finishings at The Studio by Brookfield Residential.

Housing amenities

Each home will have a private single- or double-car garage and the project centres around a central courtyard that will feature a community garden, common seating area and open greenspace. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops and premium stainless-steel appliances are standard.

Location and transit

The Ivy offers easy access to major highways, including Crowchild Trail, and is located within a walkable community built around transit options, such as several C-train stations. A network of pathways connects residents to every conceivable amenity and park within this 200-acre community.

In the neighbourhood

University District is a connected community featuring a Central Plaza, main street shopping district, professional quarter and a multitude of entertainment and activity centres so you never have to leave the neighbourhood. University of Calgary, Market Mall and the Alberta Children’s Hospital are nearby.

NEED TO KNOW

What: The Ivy

Builder: Brookfield Residential

Developer: West Campus Development Trust

Interiors: Durable engineered hardwood floors, premium carpets, luxury tile

Location: Northwest Calgary in the University District

Building: Diverse collection of 127 townhomes

Sizes: Four suites from 1,185-1,979 sq. ft.

Pricing: From $506,000 to $755,000 inc. GST

Status: Under construction

Occupancy date: Beginning summer 2018

Sales centre and showsuite: 4410 University Ave. N.W.

Hours: Tuesday to Friday from 1-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Email: theivy@brookfieldrp.com