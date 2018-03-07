Meet the Condo: The Ivy in Calgary
Located in University District, The Ivy is in close proximity to University of Calgary, Market Mall and the Alberta Children’s Hospital.
Project overview
The Ivy will feature three distinct architectural styles, giving each building unique character. Even more impressive is the opportunity for buyers to work with an interior designer to choose their finishings at The Studio by Brookfield Residential.
Housing amenities
Each home will have a private single- or double-car garage and the project centres around a central courtyard that will feature a community garden, common seating area and open greenspace. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops and premium stainless-steel appliances are standard.
Location and transit
The Ivy offers easy access to major highways, including Crowchild Trail, and is located within a walkable community built around transit options, such as several C-train stations. A network of pathways connects residents to every conceivable amenity and park within this 200-acre community.
In the neighbourhood
University District is a connected community featuring a Central Plaza, main street shopping district, professional quarter and a multitude of entertainment and activity centres so you never have to leave the neighbourhood. University of Calgary, Market Mall and the Alberta Children’s Hospital are nearby.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The Ivy
Builder: Brookfield Residential
Developer: West Campus Development Trust
Interiors: Durable engineered hardwood floors, premium carpets, luxury tile
Location: Northwest Calgary in the University District
Building: Diverse collection of 127 townhomes
Sizes: Four suites from 1,185-1,979 sq. ft.
Pricing: From $506,000 to $755,000 inc. GST
Status: Under construction
Occupancy date: Beginning summer 2018
Sales centre and showsuite: 4410 University Ave. N.W.
Hours: Tuesday to Friday from 1-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
Email: theivy@brookfieldrp.com
Phone: 403-516-5950
Website: theivycalgary.com
