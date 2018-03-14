Meet the Condo: Fish Creek Exchange in Calgary
Situated in Shawnee Park, this master-planned multi-family community surrounded by established amenities, schools, shopping and more.
Project overview
Located steps from Calgary’s largest and most diverse natural space, Fish Creek Exchange is an exciting new master-planned multi-family community featuring a range of modern condominiums and townhomes, direct access to the LRT and an abundance of great amenities.
Location and transit
Fish Creek Exchange is situated in Shawnee Park, steps from the Fish Creek-Lacombe LRT station, just off Macleod Trail at the corner of James McKevitt Road and Shawnee Street SW. There will also be easy access to the future SW ring road.
In the neighbourhood
This project is just a three-minute walk to Fish Creek Provincial park, where you can hike, bike, jog, swim, fish and more. Fish Creek Exchange is also surrounded by established amenities, schools, shopping and more.
Housing amenities
A West Coast Contemporary design, all homes offer spacious balconies or terraces with natural gas barbecue hookups, convenient underground parking, storage lockers and secured bike storage. Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank floors, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings are standard finishes.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Fish Creek Exchange
Builder: Graywood Developments
Architect: NORR Architects
Interiors: Designers Edge, with four designer-selected colour palettes to choose from.
Location: Shawnessy in southwest Calgary
Building: Two condo buildings with 97 units/42 townhome units
Sizes: Condos 600-1,350 sq. ft.; townhomes 1,235-1,665 sq. ft.
Pricing: Condos $239,900 to $500,000/townhomes $394,900 to $504,900
Suites: 1- and 2-bedroom options
Status: Building 1 under construction
Occupancy date: First possessions early 2019
Sales centre: There are two showsuites at 99 Shawnee Common SW
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
Email: info@fishcreekexchange.ca
Phone: 587-481-3111
Website: fishcreekexchange.ca
