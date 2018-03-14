Meet the Condo: Fish Creek Exchange in Calgary

Project overview

Located steps from Calgary’s largest and most diverse natural space, Fish Creek Exchange is an exciting new master-planned multi-family community featuring a range of modern condominiums and townhomes, direct access to the LRT and an abundance of great amenities.

Location and transit

Fish Creek Exchange is situated in Shawnee Park, steps from the Fish Creek-Lacombe LRT station, just off Macleod Trail at the corner of James McKevitt Road and Shawnee Street SW. There will also be easy access to the future SW ring road.

In the neighbourhood

This project is just a three-minute walk to Fish Creek Provincial park, where you can hike, bike, jog, swim, fish and more. Fish Creek Exchange is also surrounded by established amenities, schools, shopping and more.

Housing amenities

A West Coast Contemporary design, all homes offer spacious balconies or terraces with natural gas barbecue hookups, convenient underground parking, storage lockers and secured bike storage. Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank floors, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings are standard finishes.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Fish Creek Exchange

Builder: Graywood Developments

Architect: NORR Architects

Interiors: Designers Edge, with four designer-selected colour palettes to choose from.

Location: Shawnessy in southwest Calgary

Building: Two condo buildings with 97 units/42 townhome units

Sizes: Condos 600-1,350 sq. ft.; townhomes 1,235-1,665 sq. ft.

Pricing: Condos $239,900 to $500,000/townhomes $394,900 to $504,900

Suites: 1- and 2-bedroom options

Status: Building 1 under construction

Occupancy date: First possessions early 2019

Sales centre: There are two showsuites at 99 Shawnee Common SW

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Email: info@fishcreekexchange.ca