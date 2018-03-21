Meet the Condo: Holland Park in Calgary
Project overview
Located in the fast-growing community of Walden, these townhomes are exceptionally modern, affordable and spacious. The interior and style of these townhomes are in line with the trends of 2018 and are high quality throughout the home.
Housing amenities
The development features a community garden and is also pet friendly. Each home features a washer and dryer as well as energy-efficient, water-saving low-flush toilets. There are double-car garages in 80 per cent of the development.
Location and transit
Close proximity to transit (Somerset-Bridlewood LRT) as well as quick and easy access to McLeod Trail. Getting around from Walden is easy and convenient. There is a wide variety of amenities close by including shopping, restaurants and grocery stores.
In the neighbourhood
The community features open green spaces, numerous pathways, and plenty of playgrounds and parks. Walden is a bustling community with its own community hub, known as the Gates of Walden — with the local pub being a huge hit with residents.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Holland Park
Builder: Excel Homes
Developer: Genstar
Interiors: 9-foot ceilings, Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, stainless steel package
Location: Walden in southeast Calgary
Sizes: 1,177-1,452 sq. ft.
Pricing: Low to mid $300s with condo fees ($165/month)
Suites: 2 and 3 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms
Status: New showhome launching Saturday
Occupancy: First possessions end of 2018
Sales Centre: 68 Walcrest Gate
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2-8 p.m., Friday to Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Email: walden@excelhomes.ca
Phone: 587-351-5998
Website: excelhomes.ca/holland-park