Meet the Condo: Holland Park in Calgary

Project overview

Located in the fast-growing community of Walden, these townhomes are exceptionally modern, affordable and spacious. The interior and style of these townhomes are in line with the trends of 2018 and are high quality throughout the home.

Housing amenities

The development features a community garden and is also pet friendly. Each home features a washer and dryer as well as energy-efficient, water-saving low-flush toilets. There are double-car garages in 80 per cent of the development.

Location and transit

Close proximity to transit (Somerset-Bridlewood LRT) as well as quick and easy access to McLeod Trail. Getting around from Walden is easy and convenient. There is a wide variety of amenities close by including shopping, restaurants and grocery stores.

In the neighbourhood

The community features open green spaces, numerous pathways, and plenty of playgrounds and parks. Walden is a bustling community with its own community hub, known as the Gates of Walden — with the local pub being a huge hit with residents.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Holland Park

Builder: Excel Homes

Developer: Genstar

Interiors: 9-foot ceilings, Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, stainless steel package

Location: Walden in southeast Calgary

Sizes: 1,177-1,452 sq. ft.

Pricing: Low to mid $300s with condo fees ($165/month)

Suites: 2 and 3 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms

Status: New showhome launching Saturday

Occupancy: First possessions end of 2018

Sales Centre: 68 Walcrest Gate

Hours: Monday to Thursday 2-8 p.m., Friday to Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Email: walden@excelhomes.ca