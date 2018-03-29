Meet the Condo: The Mark 101 in northwest Calgary

Project overview

Purchasing a Mark 101 condo means you get the current promo of a $5,000 furniture shopping spree, six months free condo fees, $1,000 travel certificate and both closing legal fees and free Shaw cable/internet for the first year.

Building/housing amenities

Heated underground parking, storage lockers and bike storage included. The homes feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, granite throughout, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, maple cabinetry, nine-foot ceilings, knockdown textured ceilings and double USB ports.

Location and transit

Sage Hill is a master-planned community in the amenity-stocked Symons Valley corridor, where residents have quick access to commercial hubs such as Beacon Hill Shopping Centre as well as major roads like Stoney Trail, and bus rapid transit.

In the neighbourhood

This community was created to be family-friendly and boasts parks, paths, playgrounds and access to a pond. The amenity-rich Sage Hill Crossing is just a five-minute walk away with numerous restaurants, shops and amenities.

NEED TO KNOW

What: The Mark 101

Builder: Shane Multi Family

Developer: Wenzel Developments

Architect: IBI Group

Interiors: 4 unique interior colour palettes to choose from

Location: Sage Hill in northwest Calgary

Building: Three 4-storey buildings with a total of 206 condos

Sizes: 600 to 947 square feet

Pricing: Starting at $197,900 (plus GST)

Suites: 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom + den, 2 bedrooms

Occupancy date: Quick possessions/immediate availability in Building One; Fall 2018 possessions for Building Two

Sales centre: 3727 Sage Hill Dr. NW

Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holidays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Email: themark101@shanehomes.com