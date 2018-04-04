Meet the Condo: Cranston Ridge in Calgary

Project overview

This is the last chance to buy new in this popular development as the project is now in its final phase. For a limited time for the month of April, save up to $15,000 on a condo.

Building amenities

The development features a large, private courtyard and the condo buildings all have underground parking. The townhomes feature spacious double-car garages, and all of the condos and townhomes are pet friendly while the condos feature unobstructed mountain views.

Location and transit

Cranston Ridge is perfectly located with easy access to Deerfoot and Stoney Trails, and is well connected by a number of bus routes. There is an approved interchange that is being built to provide pedestrian access to Seton Urban District.

In the neighbourhood

Cranston Ridge sits on the edge of one of the city’s most beautiful parks and natural areas — Fish Creek Park. There is quick access to a large network of pathways and parks that take you through the community and into 360 acres of green space.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Cranston Ridge

Builder: Cardel Lifestyles

Architect: NORR

Location: Cranston

Building: Condos and townhomes

Sizes: 624-1,038 sq. ft.

Pricing: Condos starting from $188,900+GST

Suites: 1- and 2-bedroom condos

Status: Quick possession and final phase now selling

Sales centre: 522 Cranford Dr. SE.

Hours: Monday to Thursday 2-8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12-5 p.m.