Meet the condo: Valour Condominiums in Edmonton

Project overview

The award-winning village at Griesbach boasts distinctive architecture, four lakes and a central park. The mix of single-family homes, duplexes and the apartment-style Valour condos appeal to buyers of all ages and stages — making for a vibrant neighbourhood mix. Nearby entertainment, dining, shops and services on 137 Ave. are the cherry on top.

Housing amenities

Units have open layouts, overheight ceilings, patios/balconies as well as laminate, ceramic tile and carpeting, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Low E2 oversized windows and designer lighting and colour packages add to the host of in-suite features. Buildings have access to underground heated parking.

Location and transit

Griesbach is part of the urban village along 137 Avenue near 97 Street, handy for commuters heading downtown and close to the Anthony Henday ring road and Yellowhead Trail with access to all city points. The condos are likewise close to Londonderry Mall and Northgate Centre’s transit loop, with links to the city core.

In the neighbourhood

Residents can enjoy a 24-acre central park, a children’s playground and K-9 school. Londonderry Mall, Northgate Centre, police and fire stations, Castledowns Recreation Centre and Royal Alexandra Hospital are minutes away. The neighbouring area has restaurants, a movie theatre, grocery stores and a slew of services.