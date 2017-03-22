Meet the condo: Aviva Condominiums in Edmonton
Soaring lobbies go above and beyond.
Project overview
Convenience and style merge at Aviva in the new community of Albany in Northwest Edmonton. Quality and value are evident in buildings that boast features like a soaring lobby and over height ceilings, but with an affordable price tag. Add a location with easy access to shopping, amenities and transportation, and you’ve got a winner with Aviva.
Housing amenities
Aviva boasts a two-storey lobby and nine-foot ceilings on all floors — quality touches that continue through the suites. All condos come with laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, full-height backsplash and balconies. The buildings will also have underground heated parking, a must-have for many homeowners in Alberta’s winter climate.
Location and transit
Situated near 167 Ave. NW and 127 St. NW, Aviva is close to St. Albert and just minutes from the shops and services of Albany Market Square. Nearby ETS transit stops get riders to downtown work or post-secondary school sites, while drivers get where they’re going with fast access to the Anthony Henday ring road or Yellowhead Trail.
In the neighbourhood
Local neighbourhoods offer a market square with grocery and retail shops, banking, dining and other services. Just outside the condo, a large green space with trees and walking trails beckons, as well as St. Albert’s summer outdoor farmers’ market and The Enjoy Centre — a hub with greenhouse and specialty stores.
What: Aviva Condominiums
Builder/Developer: Carrington Communities
Location: Northwest Edmonton
Building: Two four-storey buildings of apartment-style condo suites with balconies
Model: One bed, two bed, and two-bedroom plus den units
Sizes: From about 650 to 1,250 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $202,700
Occupancy: Immediate possession available
Sales centre: 507 Albany Way
Phone: (587) 520-3372
Website: avivacondos.com