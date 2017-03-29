Meet the condo: Elements Manning in Edmonton

Project overview

The contemporary condos of Carrington Communities’ Elements brand are all about style and value in parts of the city where buyers want to be. Elements Manning can be found in the city’s bustling northeast — close to amenities but still part of a family-oriented area and with easy access to nearby Sherwood Park.

Housing amenities

All Elements condos feature contemporary finishes, laminate flooring and a six-piece appliance package. There’s underground heated parking plus visitor parking and Carrington’s dedication to green features: low-VOC paint, energy-efficient windows and appliances, a kitchen eating bar, balconies and more.

Location and transit

Elements Manning is just a quick walk to Manning Town Centre and nearby Clareview and Belvedere transit centres, making it quick and convenient to trek to downtown work spots or post-secondary sites. Drivers have it good too, with Manning Drive and the Anthony Henday ring road just moments away.

In the neighbourhood

Amenities-rich Manning Town Centre is nearby and the area boasts a central pond, walking paths and green spaces. The Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre, Clareview Arena and Century Casino are close, as are all levels of schooling, restaurants, groceries and stores care of the Londonderry Mall.