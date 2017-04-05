Meet the condo: Ara Condos in Edmonton

Project overview

A day at the beach is a rare find in this winter city, but Ara Condos offers lakeside living in Edmonton’s southwest. The draw of Lake Summerside — swimming and boating in summer, skating and sledding in winter — joins other Ara benefits, which include quality finishes, access to amenities in a bustling area and the Carrington name behind it.

Housing amenities

Ara Condos has heated underground parking, oversized patios/balconies and a modern building with two-storey lobby and over height ceilings on the top floor. Suites boast full height backsplash, a six appliance-package, laminate floors, contemporary wood cabinets, kitchen island with eating bar, and airy, open concept spaces with designer colour schemes.

Location and transit

South of Ellerslie Road, bus service is plentiful in the busy southwest. Stops along 25 Avenue SW, Savaryn Drive SW and 91 Street NW connect riders to the Century Park LRT and points downtown or post-secondary-bound. Drivers are just moments from Gateway Boulevard and the Anthony Henday ring road, with easy exits toward downtown or anywhere in the city.

In the neighbourhood

Edmonton’s dense south side offers shopping, dining, entertainment and services in and around South Edmonton Common. Close to Ara, a future multi-sport tournament facility is in the works, while Mill Woods Park and nearby playgrounds feature walk and cycle paths. Lake Summerside, with it’s beach-focused recreation, is a steady draw.