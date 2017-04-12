Meet the condo: Jade Condominiums in Edmonton

Project overview

Rosenthal is home to Jade Condominiums, another award-winning development from Christenson Communities. An affordable price tag, quality, contemporary design and convenient location makes Jade a popular choice for first-time buyers, downsizers and small families. And outdoor lovers have it made, with plentiful walking paths and green spaces to enjoy.

Housing amenities

Jade is full of features, such as heated underground parking, large balconies, a fitness centre and overheight ceilings. Suites have abundant windows, laminate floors, full height backsplash, island eating bar and energy-saving stainless steel appliances. The white cabinets with crown moulding and quartz countertops are just some of the quality touches in every unit.

Location and transit

The northwest is about 20 minutes from the city core and this growing neighbourhood boasts great convenience for commuters going to downtown work or school sites via the Anthony Henday or Whitemud Drive. Transit users will find bus service along Winterburn Road and links to any point in the city at the nearby West Edmonton Mall transit station.

In the neighbourhood

The growing area of Rosenthal offers condo owners serene lake views and plenty of green spaces, including extensive walking trails and expansive park areas. Jade is near services, dining, entertainment and shopping at West Edmonton Mall, while River Cree Casino, Lewis Estate Golf Club and Jasper Place Recreation Centre are also close.