Meet the Condo: Stonehaven Condominiums in Edmonton

Buyers choose your own colour scheme.
Project overview
Stonehaven in Southeast Edmonton has plenty to offer: affordable, maintenance-free living and modern, open concept suites in a well-established, amenities-rich area. Transportation, shopping, dining and services are all close at hand, as are schools, nature and recreational opportunities. Check out this thriving corner of Edmonton.
Housing amenities
Residents have access to a central green space where they can meet neighbours or take a walk around the pond. Units feature balconies and in-suite laundry, plus gourmet kitchens with eating bars, energy-efficient appliances and designer faucets. Condo owners choose colours for laminate flooring, tile and carpet, backsplash and cabinets.
Location and transit
Tree-lined streets, all level of schools, walking trails and wetlands welcome area residents. There’s transit right in the neighbourhood, with frequent service to Mill Woods Transit Centre. For drivers, it’s just 20 minutes to downtown work or post-secondary school sites, and the same distance heading to Edmonton International Airport or points south on Highway 2.
In the neighbourhood
Ponds with fountains and mature streets make Stonehaven a very walkable area. There’s banking, dining, shopping and services along with recreational opportunities at the Mill Woods Recreation Centre and Pioneer Meadows Golf Course. It’s a shopper’s paradise in these parts too: South Edmonton Common and Southgate Centre are a close drive away.
What: Stonehaven Condominiums
Builder/developer: Landmark Homes
Location: Southeast Edmonton
Building: Phase 1 is a four-storey building with one and two-bedroom apartment-style units
Models: One and two bedrooms with balconies
Sizes: From 745 to 1,022 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $180,000
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Quick occupancy is available
Sales centre: 812 Welsh Dr. SW
Phone: (780) 701-3086
Website: landmarkgroup.ca