Meet the Condo: Stonehaven Condominiums in Edmonton

Project overview

Stonehaven in Southeast Edmonton has plenty to offer: affordable, maintenance-free living and modern, open concept suites in a well-established, amenities-rich area. Transportation, shopping, dining and services are all close at hand, as are schools, nature and recreational opportunities. Check out this thriving corner of Edmonton.

Housing amenities

Residents have access to a central green space where they can meet neighbours or take a walk around the pond. Units feature balconies and in-suite laundry, plus gourmet kitchens with eating bars, energy-efficient appliances and designer faucets. Condo owners choose colours for laminate flooring, tile and carpet, backsplash and cabinets.

Location and transit

Tree-lined streets, all level of schools, walking trails and wetlands welcome area residents. There’s transit right in the neighbourhood, with frequent service to Mill Woods Transit Centre. For drivers, it’s just 20 minutes to downtown work or post-secondary school sites, and the same distance heading to Edmonton International Airport or points south on Highway 2.

In the neighbourhood

Ponds with fountains and mature streets make Stonehaven a very walkable area. There’s banking, dining, shopping and services along with recreational opportunities at the Mill Woods Recreation Centre and Pioneer Meadows Golf Course. It’s a shopper’s paradise in these parts too: South Edmonton Common and Southgate Centre are a close drive away.