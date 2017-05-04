Meet the Condo: Aspen Meadows Condos in Edmonton

Project overview

Edmonton’s southeast is a mix of new and mature neighbourhoods. Aspen Meadows in Larkspur allows buyers affordable, maintenance-free living in a convenient area bursting with schools, services and established parks. Proximity to major commuter routes and the international airport make this a sweet spot for singles, couples and young families.

Housing amenities

The building features modern, open-concept suites with balconies and airy, window-filled spaces. Buyers can personalize their suite with a closet organization system, gourmet kitchen, dark cabinetry and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. There’s laminate, tile and carpet flooring, designer colour selections and granite/laminate countertops.

Location and transit

Groceries, restaurants, banks and plentiful shopping are all within walking distance of Aspen Meadows. The condos are close to the Anthony Henday ring road and Whitemud, providing easy access to the Edmonton International Airport and sites downtown. Bus riders use 17 Street or 38th Avenue for links at Millgate Public Transit Centre.

In the neighbourhood

The Larkspur neighbourhood of the city’s southeast is mature and filled with shops and services, but it’s also close to green spaces like Larkspur Park and Wild Rose Park, with room to walk and cycle. All level schooling is close by, as is fitness and recreation via Goodlife Fitness and the new Meadows Community Recreation Centre.