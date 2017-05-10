Meet the condo: Savida Condos in Edmonton

Project overview

Savida by Landmark Homes is in a prime location in Edmonton’s northeast — close to amenities and transportation, while still being affordable for first time buyers. Phase I is now underway, part of a beautiful set of buildings that promise a fun, fresh and vivid lifestyle. Enjoy maintenance-free living in modern digs.

Housing amenities

These open concept condos have a kitchen eating bar and closet organization systems. The gourmet kitchen layouts feature energy-efficient appliances and countertops of laminate, granite or quartz. Buyers can also select colours for laminate flooring, vinyl, tile and carpet, walls, cabinets and backsplash.

Location and transit

Savida is next to the new Clareview Recreation Centre. Nearby Yellowhead Trail, 50th Street and Manning Drive are major thoroughfares that can get drivers downtown in 15 minutes. For transit users, it’s a short walk to the LRT, while frequent bus service links to the East Clareview Transit Centre and all city points.

In the neighbourhood

Dining, shopping, services and grocery stores are all close at Clareview Town Centre and Manning Town Centre. The area also boasts all levels of schooling and the North East Community Health Centre. There’s plenty of green space at Hairsline Park, James A. Christianson Park and Kirkness Park.