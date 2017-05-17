Meet the Condo: Solstice at McConachie in Edmonton

Project overview

Solstice at McConachie promises family living at its best. The new, affordable community boasts a variety of home styles. Offering a sense of community belonging to the city’s northeast, Solstice is also far enough off the beaten path to create a home that can be a serene getaway.

Housing amenities

Solstice boasts three bedrooms duplexes with two and a half baths, second floor laundry and tandem three-car attached garage. An open concept main floor features nine-foot ceilings, kitchen island and big pantry. Upstairs, a five-piece ensuite with make-up table is a luxurious touch.

Location and transit

Bus service makes for an easy link to Clareview and Belvedere stations and the Manning Town Centre, all with transit links to downtown or post-secondary sites. Drivers can make good time via the Anthony Henday Drive, just moments away, or by taking Manning Drive and Yellowhead Trail.

In the neighbourhood

The northeast has established amenities, all levels of schools and green spaces. Londonderry Mall is one of several nearby, with groceries, banking, shops and services. The walkable area is great for cycling or a jog. Expect more amenities with future developments.