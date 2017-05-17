Meet the Condo: Solstice at McConachie in Edmonton
A quiet community off the beaten track.
Project overview
Solstice at McConachie promises family living at its best. The new, affordable community boasts a variety of home styles. Offering a sense of community belonging to the city’s northeast, Solstice is also far enough off the beaten path to create a home that can be a serene getaway.
Housing amenities
Solstice boasts three bedrooms duplexes with two and a half baths, second floor laundry and tandem three-car attached garage. An open concept main floor features nine-foot ceilings, kitchen island and big pantry. Upstairs, a five-piece ensuite with make-up table is a luxurious touch.
Location and transit
Bus service makes for an easy link to Clareview and Belvedere stations and the Manning Town Centre, all with transit links to downtown or post-secondary sites. Drivers can make good time via the Anthony Henday Drive, just moments away, or by taking Manning Drive and Yellowhead Trail.
In the neighbourhood
The northeast has established amenities, all levels of schools and green spaces. Londonderry Mall is one of several nearby, with groceries, banking, shops and services. The walkable area is great for cycling or a jog. Expect more amenities with future developments.
What: Solstice at McConachie
Builder/developer: City Homes
Location: Northeast Edmonton
Building: Duplex homes with triple car garages
Models: Three bedroom, two storey duplexes
Sizes: From 1,525 to 1,531 square feet
Pricing: From $363,500 to $393,500
Status: Now selling
Sales centre: 16724 64rd St., Edmonton
Phone: (587) 524-4445
Website: cityhomesedmonton.ca