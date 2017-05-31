Meet the Condo: Brighton in Edmonton

Project overview

It’s called Edmonton’s newest executive community, but Brighton is also an example of affordable condo living, with bright, open concept layouts in the convenient and popular Windermere area. Spacious townhomes and duplexes appeal to young families, downsizers and anyone after peaceful living, outdoor space and nearby city amenities.

Housing amenities

All open layout, modern concept homes boast quartz kitchens and bathrooms, engineered hardwood floors and carpeting, full tile backsplash, top brand appliances, European cabinetry and nine-foot main floor ceilings. There’s also a spacious backyard deck and double front-attached garage, with some units backing onto the pond.

Location and transit

Brighton is in the Langdale area of Windermere, minutes from major arterial roads like Ellerslie Road, as well as the Anthony Henday Drive, which connects every part of the city with ease. Whitemud Drive and 23rd Avenue are also handy, linking bus riders or drivers to downtown work or post-secondary sites in under a half hour.

In the neighbourhood

Stroll walkways or picnic by the lake near Brighton. All-levels of schools are in the maturing southwest of the city, plus shopping and services at West Edmonton Mall, Currents of Windermere and South Edmonton Common. Recreation is abundant with Terwillegar and Southwest Community rec centres nearby.