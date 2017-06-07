Meet the Condo: Stafford Greens in Edmonton

Project overview

Stafford Greens sits on 305 acres in the award-winning Granville community. Surrounded by trails, two ponds and abundant amenities, these luxury condominium homes offer serene, maintenance-free living with city convenience just outside the door. Affordable studio, one- and two-bedroom homes suit singles, couples and small families.

Housing amenities

Homes boast in-suite controlled air conditioning, quartz countertops, maple cabinets and raised, 10-foot ceilings. There’s underground heated parking with storage lockers, plus private yard spaces with oversized main-floor patios. A Heritage package includes black/stainless steel appliances, remote blind packages and LED dimmable lighting.

Location and transit

Granville has a choice location in Northwest Edmonton, near Winterburn and Callingwood roads. The Anthony Henday ring road and Whitemud Drive are just minutes away for commuters, making the drive to downtown work or post-secondary sites a breeze. For bus riders, connections at West Edmonton Mall are frequent and go to points around the city.

In the neighbourhood

Granville is adjacent to shopping, services and recreation, including River Cree Casino and Lewis Estates Golf Course. West Edmonton Mall is 10 minutes away. A trail system connects Granville to nearby Grange and Hampton communities. Granville Station and West Granville Centre also provide abundant retail shops and services in this walkable neighbourhood.