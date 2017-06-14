Meet the Condo: Northshore Condominiums in Edmonton

Project overview

Northshore Condos at Schonsee in the city’s northeast features an award-winning apartment-style condo layout in a desirable location. The Carrington Communities development is convenient for commuters, near amenities and services as well as a lake and green spaces.

Housing amenities

Northshore offers modern, maintenance-free living. There’s underground heated parking and balcony/patio space. Buildings have open spaces, large windows and a fitness centre. In suite, buyers will enjoy laminate flooring, full-height ceramic tile backsplash, a six-piece appliance package and maple cabinets.

Location and transit

Northshore is minutes from Londonderry Mall, Namao Centre and dining, shops and services along 137th Avenue. Drivers can get downtown via the Anthony Henday ring road, Yellowhead Highway, or Manning Drive. The condo is convenient for transit users, with easy connections via 97th, 66th and 75th streets.

In the neighbourhood

Shopping, services and dining are abundant in this area and Londonderry Leisure Centre and Castle Downs YMCA are near. It’s a mature, walkable neighbourhood with walk/cycle paths and green spaces. All-level schooling and parks make it family-friendly.