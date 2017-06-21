Meet the Condo: West Ritchie 80th Avenue in Edmonton
Contemporary suites just off Whyte Ave.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Contemporary condos, penthouse suites with private rooftop patios, Edmonton’s most beloved neighbourhood — what’s not to love about the new West Ritchie 80th Avenue development? With an Old Strathcona address boasting culture, unique shops, mature streets, schools and the river valley, the latest project from Brass III is sure to be a quick sellout.
Housing amenities
These stylish, modern condos feature sophisticated yet practical details, such as nine-foot ceilings, a choice of three designer colour palettes, quartz and granite countertops, luxury flooring, chef-inspired kitchen appliances and in-suite laundry. Condos offer outdoor space too — patio or balcony and attractive exteriors and landscaping.
Location and transit
Old Strathcona is just a couple of kilometres from the University of Alberta, and about 4 km from the downtown core, so work and schooling are as convenient as can be. Drivers are moments from 99th Street heading into the core, while transit users have 82 (Whyte Avenue) and a busy bus terminal at U of A to take riders anywhere in the city.
In the neigbourhood
Just a couple blocks off the culture, shops, dining and services along Whyte Avenue, this mature area has all level schools. A sought-after mix of peaceful residential living and vibrant city life, theatre, pubs and nightlife are all handy in Old Strathcona. The development is located moments from the Mill Creek Ravine, with recreation opportunities for all ages.
NEED TO KNOW
What: West Ritchie 80th Avenue
Builder/developer: Brass III
Location: Old Strathcona, Edmonton
Building: One five-storey building of 51 apartment-style condo units
Models: Floor plans of one, two and two-bed with den condos
Sizes: From 850 to 1,848 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $299,900
Status: No selling — construction to start in fall 2017
Sales centre: 9947 81st Ave.
Phone: (780) 918-0678
Website: brass3.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
Free concert, activities on Halifax waterfront for Aboriginal Day Live
-
Update: Canadian suspect in Michigan airport stabbing identified