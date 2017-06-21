Meet the Condo: West Ritchie 80th Avenue in Edmonton

Project overview

Contemporary condos, penthouse suites with private rooftop patios, Edmonton’s most beloved neighbourhood — what’s not to love about the new West Ritchie 80th Avenue development? With an Old Strathcona address boasting culture, unique shops, mature streets, schools and the river valley, the latest project from Brass III is sure to be a quick sellout.

Housing amenities

These stylish, modern condos feature sophisticated yet practical details, such as nine-foot ceilings, a choice of three designer colour palettes, quartz and granite countertops, luxury flooring, chef-inspired kitchen appliances and in-suite laundry. Condos offer outdoor space too — patio or balcony and attractive exteriors and landscaping.

Location and transit

Old Strathcona is just a couple of kilometres from the University of Alberta, and about 4 km from the downtown core, so work and schooling are as convenient as can be. Drivers are moments from 99th Street heading into the core, while transit users have 82 (Whyte Avenue) and a busy bus terminal at U of A to take riders anywhere in the city.

In the neigbourhood

Just a couple blocks off the culture, shops, dining and services along Whyte Avenue, this mature area has all level schools. A sought-after mix of peaceful residential living and vibrant city life, theatre, pubs and nightlife are all handy in Old Strathcona. The development is located moments from the Mill Creek Ravine, with recreation opportunities for all ages.