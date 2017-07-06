Meet the Condo: Belgravia Square in Edmonton

Project overview

If you want to live in a unique property in one of Edmonton’s most desirable neighbourhoods, check out Belgravia Square. The green features are impressive: it’s one of the city’s first geothermal and solar buildings of concrete and steel construction. There’s even on-site recycling bins. Add that to quality in-suite features and a mature area near all conveniences and you’ve got one impressive property.

Housing amenities

Unique green features at Belgravia Square include LED lighting throughout and low VOC paint. There’s underground parking and secure bike storage for the attractive, concrete and steel building. In suite features include nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry and contemporary colour palettes.



Location and transit

Belgravia couldn’t be more convenient to downtown work or post-secondary sites. It’s one block from the McKernan LRT Station and walking distance to Whyte Avenue shops, services and entertainment. The University of Alberta is just a short walk away. Cyclists rejoice: Belgravia Square is on a bike route for quick access to the city’s beautiful and vast river valley trail system.

In the neigbourhood

The condo is kitty corner to the popular Belgravia Hub, and walking distance to over 600 stores and services along Whyte Avenue. It’s also just a five-minute ride to Southgate Mall, with countless retail and dining options. This walkable neighbourhood has mature trees, a good mix of housing and all levels of schooling too. It’s a place Edmontonians want to call home.