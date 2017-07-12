Meet the Condo: Glenridding Altius townhomes in Edmonton

Project overview

The inviting and popular community of Windermere is home to the Glenridding development and to Streetside Development’s newest line of Altius townhomes. With six new Altius homes planned for this site, Glenridding is an exciting option for downsizers, young professionals and small families alike. It’s just another reason to consider living in this booming part of Southwest Edmonton.



Housing amenities

Whether stacked or two-storey style, Altius townhomes are quality builds from Streetside, named a builder of the year for 2017. With garages, decks and private outdoor space, the two or three-storey townhomes feature stainless steel appliance packages, choice of cabinetry and other finishes and colours, and islands or eating bars in spacious, stylish interiors.

Location and transit

Glenridding is conveniently located for access to shopping, services, dining and entertainment. For transit users, Ellerslie Road SW and 170th Street offer bus links to West Edmonton Mall and South Edmonton Common, with connections to downtown work or post-secondary sites. For drivers, it’s just half an hour to downtown, or 18 minutes to the airport via the Anthony Henday ring road.

In the neigbourhood

Even though it’s a fairly new area, Glenridding and Windermere offer walkable streets, plenty of greenspaces and playgrounds, and all level schooling. There’s a YMCA and the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre within reach, along with the Currents of Windermere and its plentiful dining, shopping and entertainment options.