Meet the Condo: Canvas Townhomes in Paisley

Project overview

The desirable community of Paisley in southwest Edmonton has a lot going for it, including the stylish, modern Canvas townhomes from Brookfield Residential. This part of town is booming with housing for young families, singles and downsizers, and this condo meets that need, while offering quality, comfortable digs at affordable prices.



Housing amenities

Canvas Townhomes offer private landscaped yards, attached garages and optional patio/balcony spaces. Interiors are elegant, spacious and modern with abundant bright windows, a large great room, big L-shaped dining room/kitchen and vaulted ceilings. There’s contemporary flooring and a flex space that’s perfect for an office, extra bedroom or guest suite.

Location and transit

Situated near the airport and points south, Paisley offers commuters a range of shopping, services, dining and entertainment options at nearby South Edmonton Common. Close bus stops link Paisley to Century Park transit centre, with connections to downtown work and post-secondary sites. Drivers get where they’re going quickly via Ellerslie Road and the Anthony Henday ring road.

In the neigbourhood

The area around Paisley boasts several golf clubs, plus the Terwillegar Recreation Centre (and dog park). Greenspaces abound here, with walkable streets leading to Urban Village Park, all levels of school, and cafés. There’s no shortage of shopping, grocery stores and entertainment options like the movie theatre and more at close-by South Edmonton Common as well as other small shopping sites.