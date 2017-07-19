Meet the Condo: Canvas Townhomes in Paisley
A master-planned project near plenty of parkland.


Project overview
The desirable community of Paisley in southwest Edmonton has a lot going for it, including the stylish, modern Canvas townhomes from Brookfield Residential. This part of town is booming with housing for young families, singles and downsizers, and this condo meets that need, while offering quality, comfortable digs at affordable prices.
Housing amenities
Canvas Townhomes offer private landscaped yards, attached garages and optional patio/balcony spaces. Interiors are elegant, spacious and modern with abundant bright windows, a large great room, big L-shaped dining room/kitchen and vaulted ceilings. There’s contemporary flooring and a flex space that’s perfect for an office, extra bedroom or guest suite.
Location and transit
Situated near the airport and points south, Paisley offers commuters a range of shopping, services, dining and entertainment options at nearby South Edmonton Common. Close bus stops link Paisley to Century Park transit centre, with connections to downtown work and post-secondary sites. Drivers get where they’re going quickly via Ellerslie Road and the Anthony Henday ring road.
In the neigbourhood
The area around Paisley boasts several golf clubs, plus the Terwillegar Recreation Centre (and dog park). Greenspaces abound here, with walkable streets leading to Urban Village Park, all levels of school, and cafés. There’s no shortage of shopping, grocery stores and entertainment options like the movie theatre and more at close-by South Edmonton Common as well as other small shopping sites.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Canvas Townhomes in Paisley
Builder/developer: Brookfield Residential
Location: Southwest Edmonton
Building: Row townhomes
Models: Several layouts of two and three-bedroom townhomes, with great room and attached garages
Sizes: From 753 to 1,349 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the low $200,000s
Status: Now selling
Occupancy: Quick possession available
Sales centre: 4470 Prowse Rd. SW (corner of 141th Street and 28th Avenue)
Phone: (587) 782-4773
Website: brookfieldresidential.com
