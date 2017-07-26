Meet the Condo: Grove on 25th at The Orchards in Edmonton

Project overview

This modern, practical development is part of The Orchards in Edmonton’s southeast, a booming quadrant of town with a host of conveniences, amenities and greenspaces. It’s an affordable, stylish option in a new neighbourhood with easy access to city wants and needs plus a peaceful, cozy place to call home.



Housing amenities

Townhomes offer landscaped yard, attached garage and optional walkouts. There’s quartz and granite counters, tile bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, concrete patios and private front yards — all part of the functional design matched with classic finishes and trendy touches in this condo project. It’s a pet friendly place too, great for the whole family.



Location and transit

Grove on 25th is in a bustling part of town, near South Edmonton Common, Ellerslie Crossing and the Mosaic Centre. Nearby bus stops bring riders to South Edmonton Common and downtown work or school sites. For drivers, there’s easy access to the Anthony Henday ring road or Highway 2, leading to downtown, airport and points south or anywhere in the city.



In the neigbourhood

This newer city spot is awash with greenspaces and playgrounds, including an eight-acre park, toboggan hills, skating rinks and tree-lined streets. The Mill Woods Recreation Centre is close by, as is Ivor Dent Sports Park, Ellerslie Recreation and Community League, a YMCA, K-9 school and the newly opening 12,000 square foot residents association facility.