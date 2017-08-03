Meet the Condo: Vista Pointe Townhomes in Edmonton

Project overview

The city’s southwest has much to offer — abundant green spaces, amenities and easy access to major transportation corridors. Vista Pointe Townhomes offer all that, plus spacious modern townhome living that's affordable. It provides the best of both worlds: a peaceful retreat to call home with all the benefits of city living in the hottest part of town.

Housing amenities

Vista Pointe is a pet-friendly community, with private yards, attached garages and laneways offering direct street access. The townhomes feature functional designs and classic touches such as upper floor laundry, L-shaped kitchen with islands and quartz counters, plus laminate and tile finishes. There’s flex space and open-concept living here, with some homes even offering pond views.

Location and transit

The southwest is near Southgate Mall and South Edmonton Common, plus golf courses, green space and the Terwillegar Recreation Centre. Transit users are near bus stops and the Century Park transit centre with easy connections to downtown work or post-secondary sites, while drivers get where there going via Ellerslie Road, Gateway Boulevard or the Anthony Henday ring road.

In the neigbourhood

Vista Pointe is within easy proximity of all levels of schooling, a YMCA and the Jasper Ridge Golf Club. Entertainment, shops and dining are no problem either, with the Currents of Windermere close at hand. And don’t forget the full-service sites in this quadrant of Edmonton: West Edmonton Mall, Southgate Mall and South Edmonton Common. The airport is also close by for business and leisure travelers.