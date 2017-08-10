Meet the Condo: Rushes of Southfork in Leduc
Townhomes featuring dual master suites.
Project overview
A unique project in a growing community, Rushes of Southfork is designed for a specific condo buyer. Homes with two master suites are ideal for first time buyers sharing a mortgage, or grandparents with visiting kids — even rental opportunities are a good fit here. And the well-situated and amenities-rich community of Leduc in Edmonton’s south end, means residents have access to a small-town feel with big city opportunities.
Housing amenities
Unique bi-level townhomes offer dual master suites with galley kitchens, plentiful counterspace and private terraces. Townhomes feature attached garage and upgraded interiors with rustic, contemporary designs, open floor plans and abundant natural light. Sprawling master suites have ensuites with oversized showers, stacked laundry facilities and dual closets.
Location and transit
Shuttles move from Leduc to south Edmonton with connections to downtown work or post-secondary sites. Adjacent to Edmonton’s southeast, Leduc has easy access to the international airport and shops and services at South Edmonton Common. Highway 2 and 50th Street take commuters into the city, while the nearby Anthony Henday ring road is a quick link to all points in town.
In the neigbourhood
Leduc is a full-service community, with abundant parks, protected cycling paths and greenspaces like Elk Community and McKinley parks. The Rushes of Southfork also sits near all levels of schooling, the McLab Centre for the Performing Arts and regional healthcare facilities. Whether it’s a leisurely walk, trip to the grocery store or need for a campground, residents have it all just outside their doorstep.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Rushes of Southfork
Builder/developer: Hunter Residential Developments
Location: Leduc, adjacent to southeast Edmonton
Building: Bi-level townhomes
Models: Second storey and lower level master suites with common kitchen and living areas
Sizes: From 1,200 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the $230,000's
Status: Now selling about 25 bi-level townhome units
Sales centre: 401 Southfork Dr., Leduc
Phone: (587) 896-6107
Website: hunterdevelopments.ca